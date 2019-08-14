American Consequences 2020 Documentary Wins at its Debut Film Festival

BALTIMORE, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Consequences magazine is pleased to announce its first documentary, American Consequences 2020, premiered at the Anthem Film Festival in Las Vegas and won "Best Libertarian Ideals" in the Short Documentary category.

Join politicians, policy experts, and market authorities as they look at why so many young Americans are drawn to the short-term promises of socialism – and what prior generations stand to lose if the nation heads down this perilous path.

Featuring Dr. Ron Paul, Congressman Thomas Massie, Fed insider Danielle DiMartino Booth, authors David Boaz, Neal McCluskey, and Michael Tanner, as well as political economist and American Consequences editor in chief P.J. O'Rourke, this film shows how we got to where we are today... where we're heading next... and how to protect yourself when we get there.

"A serious warning for the U.S. as we approach the 2020 presidential election."

– Dr. Ron Paul

"May the warnings not fall on deaf ears."

– Danielle DiMartino Booth

"What seems radical today could become mainstream tomorrow."

– Senator Bernie Sanders

This film is meant as a companion to our new online magazine American Consequences, about what's really happening in American finance and politics.

Each month, we try to answer the question: What could possibly go wrong?

Because usually... it does.

You can watch this new, ground-breaking documentary for free

As the folks we interviewed said, if you sit on the sidelines and do nothing to prepare for the 2020 election, you may fall victim to a socialist agenda in ways you didn't imagine.

Get the facts for yourself. Learn why this is happening in America, and what's most likely coming next, including:

Tax hikes on the middle class, small business, and farmers...

Elimination of Social Security as we know it today...

The potential death of your IRA...

Don't delay – be among the first to see this new documentary by clicking here .

