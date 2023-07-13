American Conservation Experience Recognizes the Volunteers Who Protect and Improve Public Lands on Great American Outdoors Day and Throughout the Year

The Great American Outdoors Day on August 4, 2023 is the perfect time to acknowledge the work by the conservation corps community

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great American Outdoors Day is on August 4, 2023 and commemorates the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, a bipartisan effort that committed historic investment in the sustainment of public lands and Bureau of Indian Education (BIE)-funded schools. American Conservation Experience (ACE) is using this commemoration to recognize its volunteers who build trails, preserve cultural sites, restore wildlife habitats, and carry out a range of additional projects in national parks, wildlife refuges, and other locations.

American Conservation Experience Volunteers Restore Ditches in Zion National Park

As one of the nation's largest nonprofit conservation corps, ACE recruits, trains and mobilizes more than 1,000 young adults annually to perform conservation work from coast to coast. Since the days of the original Civilian Conservation Corps which ran from 1933-1942, conservation corps have assisted federal agencies and local groups in completing the backlog of projects that ensure the continued safeguarding of public lands.

"ACE provides meaningful service projects while building the next generation of conservation stewards," said ACE CEO and President Laura Herrin. "We applaud the young adults who step up to make an impact and we appreciate their commitment to environmental service."

ACE volunteers Corps members serve in professionally supervised teams as they explore future outdoor careers, learn practical field skills, and develop confidence as emerging leaders in the field of conservation. Corps members are supported during their 3-12 month service terms with living allowances, free meals while serving on projects, and shared housing when they are not in the field. Their service is also a part of AmeriCorps where they may be eligible for an educational award valued at more than $2,000. Corps members are ages 18-30 years old and military veterans up to age 35.

On August 4, entrance fees to our country's more than 400 national parks , as well as Bureau of Land Management sites and national wildlife refuges will be waived to encourage individuals to further explore public lands and enjoy our natural resources.

To learn more or to volunteer with ACE, visit www.usaconservation.org . To learn more about the Great American Outdoors Act, visit www.congress.gov .

About American Conservation Experience (ACE)

ACE is a nonprofit conservation corps that recruits and trains young adults and military veterans from all backgrounds to complete a range of restoration, recreation, and historic preservation projects across the U.S. and in several territories. Corps members serve in professionally supervised teams as they explore future outdoor careers, learn practical field skills, and develop confidence as emerging leaders in the field of conservation. Currently ACE operates out of hubs in Flagstaff, AZ; Sacramento and Ridgecrest, CA; Hurricane, UT; Asheville, NC along with a robust remote workforce located across the country. To learn more, visit www.usaconservation.org.

