AMERICAN CONSTRUCTORS' CLAY SHOOT RAISES $100,000 FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF THE AUSTIN AREA

Record-setting 10th Annual Fundraiser Brings Total Donations from the Cedar Park-based Construction Company to Over $2 Million

AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Constructors , a Cedar Park-based general contractor and construction management firm, raised $100,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (BGCAA) at the company's 10th annual Clay Shoot fundraiser — the largest amount raised from the event to date.

"American Constructors has made giving back to the community a key tenant of our mission since the company was founded, and we are grateful to our partners, clients and friends who turn out each year to help us provide support to this outstanding organization," said Marty Burger, CEO of American Constructors. "Our dedication to BGCAA's mission was a driving factor in the creation of the American Constructors Foundation, which has allowed us to expand our philanthropic impact and support of local nonprofits making a difference in the lives of Central Texas children and families."

The American Constructors family of companies and employees have donated more than $2 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs in its forty-year history. This includes more than $600,000 raised at the annual Clay Shoot events, as well as additional contributions over the years that support BGCAA's mission to build academic success, leadership and healthy lifestyles for young people.

"American Constructors have been vital partners in expanding our mission to serve the youth of the Austin area through quality out-of-school time programming," said Gordon Butler, CEO of BGCAA. "They have invested their time and resources to ensure that the opportunity gap that exists for our youth is bridged in a meaningful and substantial way. BGCAA is grateful for our collaboration with American Constructors, and we look forward to their continued support."

In 2019, the company launched the American Constructors Foundation as a way to broaden its impact in the local community through pro-bono services and financial gifts. For more information on American Constructors philanthropic efforts, visit AmericanConstructors.com/Foundation .

SOURCE American Constructors