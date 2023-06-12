American Consumer & Investor Institute Executive Director Barbara Comstock Blasts SEC Rules that Will Raise Costs, Reduce Market Access for American Investors

News provided by

American Consumer & Investor Institute

12 Jun, 2023, 10:35 ET

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Comstock, Executive Director of the American Consumer & Investor Institute, released the following statement after filing comments opposing proposed U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules for the stock market that would negatively impact retail investors. 

"U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler is attempting to remake the U.S. stock market with a slew of new rules that will make it more difficult and costly for Americans to trade and invest," said American Consumer & Investor Institute Executive Director Barbara Comstock. "Under the current rules, retail investors have greater access to the stock market at lower cost and with fewer constraints than ever before. They have allowed millions of Americans, including younger, more racially and gender diverse investors, to participate in markets and reap the benefits they provide. Chairman Gensler's misguided experiment would upend years of progress toward expanding investment opportunities, especially for underserved communities. It has been widely criticized, including by industry experts and Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle. The SEC should immediately halt this effort before it jeopardizes the ability of Americans to build a better future for themselves and their families."

Comstock's comments address four proposed SEC rules: Regulation Best Execution, Order Competition Rule, Regulation NMS, and Disclosure of Order Execution Information. Read the full letter here.

Key Excerpts

  • Unknown Costs: "Numerous academic research studies, as well as research conducted by market experts like SIFMA, demonstrate that given the cumulative effects of the SEC's proposals the purported benefits are likely overstated while the costs are understated."

  • Rolling Back Progress: "As of late 2021, retail investors' share of total equities trading volume approached 25%, up from 20% in 2020 and 10-15% the preceding decade. Much of this growth has been facilitated through the rise of low or no-cost broker-dealers that provide both broad market access and high-quality execution."

  • A Solution in Search of a Problem: "There is no evidence that market quality is currently problematic for retail investors or that the SEC's new, unproved government trading mandates – which would require significant additional infrastructure and costs to implement – will improve pricing or execution quality."

  • Unintended Consequences: "Importantly, by its own admission, the Commission acknowledges in its proposal that it 'does not have…data that may inform the Commission on certain economic effects' and it 'is unable to quantify certain economic effects.' Even this administration's own Department of Justice has cautioned of unintended consequences." 

  • Less Access for Underserved Communities: "We share the concern voiced succinctly by the National Association of Securities Professionals that 'the SEC's proposals could result in a lack of access to the stock market for underserved demographics which could negatively impact the ability of these individuals and communities to build wealth and, in turn, further widen the existing diversity gap in investing.'"

SOURCE American Consumer & Investor Institute

Also from this source

NEW NONPROFIT FIGHTING FOR AMERICAN CONSUMERS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.