American Contract Bridge League Appoints First Woman Executive Director

HORN LAKE, Miss., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of the American Contract Bridge League , the governing body for duplicate bridge clubs and tournaments in North America, recently announced the appointment of Bronia Jenkins as executive director. She succeeds interim executive director Paul Cuneo. She is the first woman to serve as executive director in ACBL's 86-year history.

Jenkins will drive the organization's mission to promote and sustain the game of bridge in North America and beyond. Her responsibilities include spreading awareness of in-person and online bridge events, growing ACBL membership and managing daily operations.

"The committee wanted excellence in executive management and communication skills, and that's what we saw in Bronia," said Joann Glasson, ACBL president. "Her leadership track record and passion for bridge give us confidence that Bronia will propel the ACBL forward by invigorating members and attracting new players."

After earning a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Jenkins applied her math skills throughout her career, including global head of FX Options at Bank of America and UBS and co-founder of Volbroker.com, the first electronic interdealer broker for foreign exchange options. She was most recently a high school math teacher and middle school coach in Vero Beach, Florida. In 2019, Jenkins founded Mathlab.live, a free online resource for high schoolers to strengthen their math skills and prepare for the SAT.

A bridge champion, she currently holds the ACBL rank of Sapphire Life Master. Jenkins began competing as a teenager, winning silver at a junior tournament at age 21. She has been an active member and competitor within the ACBL since 1989. She holds three titles from ACBL's North American Bridge Championships, and she captained the USA2 women's team at the 2017 World Bridge Championships.

"I like to be in positive environments and for things to be fun, and at the end of the day, we are playing a game," Jenkins said. "The key for me is for bridge to be fun at whatever level it's played at. I want more people playing bridge in whatever way they want to play bridge. I will work to make that happen. Bridge has been a thread throughout my life, and I want more people to see the benefits from playing this game. It creates bonds, friendships and wellness for people in the community."

Founded in 1937, the American Contract Bridge League is the largest bridge organization in the world, serving 145,000 members and 3,000 bridge clubs and sanctioning 1,100 sectional and regional tournaments annually. The ACBL's three North American Bridge Championships each attract up to 6,500 players globally. A challenging and rewarding card game, bridge draws players of all ages and walks of life – from Bill Gates and Warren Buffett to Jeopardy champion James Holzhauer. For more information, visit acbl.org .

