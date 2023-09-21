American Council of Cannabis Medicine Prepares DEA Rescheduling Application; Backs HHS Directive on Cannabis Rescheduling Industry Input Opens This Week

News provided by

American Council of Cannabis Medicine

21 Sep, 2023, 09:40 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM) expressed its unwavering support for the Health and Human Services (HHS) recommendation to reclassify cannabis from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance. As a next step, the ACCM announced it has begun the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) rescheduling application for cannabis, a step required in order to make changes to The Controlled Substances Act. The proposed rescheduling would change the current federal stance on cannabis, which currently views it as a drug without an accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

Continue Reading
ACCM is at the forefront of legislative work. We encourage everyone to get involved in the DEA Schedule Change Working Group Call our Legislative hotline at (202) 349-9650 ext. 850
ACCM is at the forefront of legislative work. We encourage everyone to get involved in the DEA Schedule Change Working Group Call our Legislative hotline at (202) 349-9650 ext. 850

Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, author, research scientist, and Chair of ACCM's Research Committee, expressed enthusiasm about the potential this shift holds for medical cannabis. "This pivotal decision marks a crucial step towards comprehensive federal research into cannabis's full medicinal potential; a step desperately needed by so many."

"ACCM's Advocacy Committee, and most of the medical cannabis community, have long been advocating for this change to normalize this plant medicine," says Narith Panh, CGO of Dragonfly Wellness, ACCM Leadership Council Member, and Advocacy Committee Co-Chair. "What we do know is that it has already changed countless lives. As a society we need to demand complete recognized and proven studies that confirm its efficacy." 

Highlighting the Council's proactive role, Mark Block, ACCM President, shared, "Since 2016, ACCM has actively campaigned for such a shift. Despite state-level benefits, federal classification has been a barrier. Recognizing our responsibility as the leading voice for medical cannabis, we initiated the DEA cannabis rescheduling application process and anticipate its finalization by October."

A DEA spokesperson acknowledged the HHS recommendation. "As part of this process, HHS conducted a scientific and medical evaluation for consideration by DEA. The DEA has the final authority to schedule or reschedule a drug under the Controlled Substances Act. DEA will now initiate its review,"

"We have seen a seismic shift from the insurance industry, they are embracing and eagerly awaiting full research, while plowing ahead with industry participation right now. The HHS letter is a good first step Formal application must be completed, and industry and Congressional input/commentary must be shared with the agency," say's Adam Woldman, Chairman & President of Greene Street, and ACCM Leadership Council Member

Similarly, Gennaro Luce, CEO of EM2P2, expressed optimism, saying, "The evolving legal perspectives on medical cannabis at the federal level is heartening. As a key partner with ACCM, we are pleased with the consistent efforts that have significantly contributed to the maturing of the industry and we look forward to seeing this rescheduling take place."

The ACCM is currently taking input on its DEA application from members of Congress and invites industry stakeholders to share their insights until October 30th, 2023,via www.accmforum.org/deavoice

The American Council of Cannabis Medicine is the "Voice of American Medical Cannabis." representing America's medical-cannabis industry, which supports millions of U.S. jobs and a large grassroots movement, supporting patients, now exceeding 4M people. Members produce, process, and distribute medical cannabis through state-licensed programs. We support the healthcare industry, physicians, researchers, health/wellness providers, insurance companies, and patient advocacy groups. All participate in ACCM's 15 standing area-centric committees. ACCM started in 2016 as a Capitol Hill working group and evolved to a mission driven 501c4. Our objective is to facilitate legislation that advances medical cannabis at the federal level and improve state access.

Reach the American Council of Cannabis Medicine at 202-349-9650, or  www.accmforum.org 
Explore ACCM's Next Frontier Task Force at: www.nextfrontier.us

Contact:
J. Dolan
202-349-9650 ext. 800
365729@email4pr.com

SOURCE American Council of Cannabis Medicine

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.