American Council of Cannabis Medicine Prepares DEA Rescheduling Application; Backs HHS Directive on Cannabis Rescheduling Industry Input Opens This Week

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM) expressed its unwavering support for the Health and Human Services (HHS) recommendation to reclassify cannabis from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance. As a next step, the ACCM announced it has begun the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) rescheduling application for cannabis, a step required in order to make changes to The Controlled Substances Act. The proposed rescheduling would change the current federal stance on cannabis, which currently views it as a drug without an accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

ACCM is at the forefront of legislative work. We encourage everyone to get involved in the DEA Schedule Change Working Group Call our Legislative hotline at (202) 349-9650 ext. 850

Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, author, research scientist, and Chair of ACCM's Research Committee, expressed enthusiasm about the potential this shift holds for medical cannabis. "This pivotal decision marks a crucial step towards comprehensive federal research into cannabis's full medicinal potential; a step desperately needed by so many."

"ACCM's Advocacy Committee, and most of the medical cannabis community, have long been advocating for this change to normalize this plant medicine," says Narith Panh, CGO of Dragonfly Wellness, ACCM Leadership Council Member, and Advocacy Committee Co-Chair. "What we do know is that it has already changed countless lives. As a society we need to demand complete recognized and proven studies that confirm its efficacy."

Highlighting the Council's proactive role, Mark Block, ACCM President, shared, "Since 2016, ACCM has actively campaigned for such a shift. Despite state-level benefits, federal classification has been a barrier. Recognizing our responsibility as the leading voice for medical cannabis, we initiated the DEA cannabis rescheduling application process and anticipate its finalization by October."

A DEA spokesperson acknowledged the HHS recommendation. "As part of this process, HHS conducted a scientific and medical evaluation for consideration by DEA. The DEA has the final authority to schedule or reschedule a drug under the Controlled Substances Act. DEA will now initiate its review,"

"We have seen a seismic shift from the insurance industry, they are embracing and eagerly awaiting full research, while plowing ahead with industry participation right now. The HHS letter is a good first step Formal application must be completed, and industry and Congressional input/commentary must be shared with the agency," say's Adam Woldman, Chairman & President of Greene Street, and ACCM Leadership Council Member

Similarly, Gennaro Luce, CEO of EM2P2, expressed optimism, saying, "The evolving legal perspectives on medical cannabis at the federal level is heartening. As a key partner with ACCM, we are pleased with the consistent efforts that have significantly contributed to the maturing of the industry and we look forward to seeing this rescheduling take place."

The ACCM is currently taking input on its DEA application from members of Congress and invites industry stakeholders to share their insights until October 30th, 2023,via www.accmforum.org/deavoice

The American Council of Cannabis Medicine is the "Voice of American Medical Cannabis." representing America's medical-cannabis industry, which supports millions of U.S. jobs and a large grassroots movement, supporting patients, now exceeding 4M people. Members produce, process, and distribute medical cannabis through state-licensed programs. We support the healthcare industry, physicians, researchers, health/wellness providers, insurance companies, and patient advocacy groups. All participate in ACCM's 15 standing area-centric committees. ACCM started in 2016 as a Capitol Hill working group and evolved to a mission driven 501c4. Our objective is to facilitate legislation that advances medical cannabis at the federal level and improve state access.

