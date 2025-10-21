American Council of Cannabis Medicine Unveils Major Industry Initiative to Expand Medical Cannabis Access

New Partnerships with Insurers, Associations, and Health Systems Signal a Landmark Shift in Patient Access and Affordability through ACCM's Elevated States Program.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM) today announced a groundbreaking national initiative developed with top insurers, health systems, associations, and wellness organizations. This multi-faceted program expands access to affordable, medically guided cannabis treatment for millions of Americans.

Expanded Insurance Coverage Puts Cannabis Care Within Reach

Connecting and Building Medical Cannabis

New partnerships with leading insurance providers deliver comprehensive medical cannabis benefits for individuals and companies of all sizes—from single policyholders to Fortune 500 employers. With several major carriers participating, the program offers broad coverage tailored to patient needs.

"Expanding insurance coverage for medical cannabis is a vital step forward in making this therapeutic option accessible to more Americans," said Todd Houston, Senior Vice President at IronHealth. "Through these partnerships with ACCM, patients now receive real support—financially and medically—for the wellness pathway they desire."

Associations and Wellness Groups Introduce Members to Elevated States

Over 400 associations and wellness organizations are engaging their members with ACCM's Elevated States program—a unique educational and benefit platform that empowers individuals to explore safe, legal use of medical cannabis as part of their wellness journey.

"We're proud to work with organizations that prioritize education and wellness," said Scott Rancie, Vice President at ACCM. "Elevated States gives members trusted, state-program pathways to explore medical cannabis in a responsible, legal way."

Healthcare Systems Gain a Valuable Referral Resource

ACCM's Distinguished Physician Referral Network enables healthcare systems nationwide to refer patients to vetted medical-cannabis programs. This initiative protects Medicare and Medicaid compliance while expanding access to alternative care pathways.

"Our Distinguished Physician Referral Network offers hospitals and providers a private, patient-centered solution," said Dr. Michael Butler, National Medical Committee Chair at ACCM. "It allows health systems to support patient care without jeopardizing reimbursements."

Setting the Industry Standard That Ties It All Together

ACCM has established the industry standard for connecting patients, physicians, stakeholders, and dispensaries/pharmacies. Through its Next Frontier platform, standards, and protocols, ACCM unifies the process to deliver a seamless patient experience—mirroring the efficiencies of traditional pharma.

Under the Next Frontier umbrella, ACCM combines technology and network partners to facilitate a scalable, state-compliant system—built for today's framework and ready for national implementation alongside federal reform.

Technology Partner Spotlight: EM2P2

"ACCM's partnership with EM2P2 ensures the technical infrastructure powering this Network is reliable, scalable, compliant, and built for the future," said Gennaro Luce, CEO of EM2P2, ACCM's primary technology partner. "Together, we've created the digital backbone for a national medical-cannabis platform connecting patients to the products and services they need to optimize wellness outcomes."

ACCM's Elevated States initiative—and its infrastructure—positions medical cannabis to move beyond recognition as a therapeutic alternative and toward integration as a valued component of U.S. healthcare.

About the American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM)

The American Council of Cannabis Medicine is the leading voice for the U.S. medical cannabis industry. Representing a coalition of retailers, producers, healthcare professionals, researchers, insurers, patient advocates, and wellness providers, ACCM plays a vital role in shaping the future of medical cannabis.

Founded in 2016 as a Capitol Hill working group, ACCM has grown into a mission-driven 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to advancing legislation and improving access to safe, effective medical cannabis treatments nationwide. Members contribute through 15 active committees focused on industry advancement.

Contact ACCM at 202-349-9650 ext. 800 or visit www.accmforum.org.

Learn more about the Next Frontier Task Force at www.nextfrontier.us.

Explore Elevated States programming at www.elevatedmembership.org.

Contact: Jennifer Kefauver

Phone: 202-349-9650 ext. 800

Email:[email protected]

SOURCE American Council of Cannabis Medicine