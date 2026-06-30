American Council of Learned Societies Champions Collective Action Across Higher Education, Philanthropy, and Public Interest

Organization Convenes Private Funders and Academic Institutions to Respond to Attacks on Higher Education and Scholarly Research

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The current state of higher education and funded research is messy, to say the least. With the U.S. Administration's continued attacks on academia, now the question is: how will we respond?

The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is at the forefront of this question, sitting at the nexus between academic scholars, private funders, and public interest. ACLS welcomes inquiries from press interested in these topics for upcoming coverage.

THE FUTURE OF FUNDING FOR THE HUMANITIES

On May 7, 2026, a federal judge ruled in favor of ACLS on the Department of Government Efficiency's unconstitutional termination of grants awarded by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). But what's next? Continuing its mission of collective action, ACLS has been convening private funders on how best to fill the gaps in research funding. For ACLS President Joy Connolly, "It is time to draw more assertively on the associations that tie institutions together. In times of trouble, they strengthen resolve and encourage action."

COLLABORATION NOT COMPETITION

"American higher education was designed for competition, with boards and leaders acculturated to pursue and reward single wins, not group ones", Joy Connolly notes. Academia awards competition, but in this current moment, it is collaboration that will support the future of research. In advocating for humanities research inside and outside academia, ACLS has worked with academic and cultural institutions like the New York Public Library. to discuss the value of collaborative research. This collaboration convened more than 20 ACLS Collaborative Research Fellows, learned society representatives, funders, university administrators, and NYPL and ACLS staff in a groupwide discussion.

CHINA STUDIES IN DEMAND

Despite efforts by the current administration in revoking the visas of Chinese international students, ACLS has remained steadfast in its efforts to support cross cultural understanding of the China studies field. In 2026, we have awarded more than $400,000 to fellows and grantees in pursuing China studies research. What does it mean for academic interests to be tempered by political restrictions? This tension is at the heart of why we must continue to advocate for China studies.

STAY INFORMED

For ongoing updates on ACLS efforts across humanities and social sciences funding, collaborative research, and international scholarship, sign up for the ACLS newsletter. The next round of ACLS fellowship and grant opportunities will be announced soon, and subscribers will be the first to know.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 86 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies