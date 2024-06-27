American Council of Learned Societies Leads the Way in Supporting Innovative Research Approaches and Growing Areas of Humanistic Scholarship

Fellowship and Grant Programs Support Emerging Needs of 21st Century Scholars and Continue Century-Long Tradition of Scholarly Advancement in the Humanities

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS), a leading supporter of the creation and dissemination of research in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, is pleased to announce its fellowship and grant competitions for the 2024-25 academic year.

American Council of Learned Societies fellowship and grant programs provide funding, professional development, and a supportive, diverse community for humanities scholars across all career stages. 2024-25 competitions offer dozens of opportunities designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s scholars and promote innovative approaches to research.

ACLS fellowship and grant programs provide funding, professional development, and a supportive, diverse community for scholars across all career stages. The dozens of opportunities available this year are designed to meet the evolving needs of today's scholars and promote innovative approaches to research. These opportunities include:

ACLS Digital Justice Grants

ACLS offers seed and development grants for digital scholarly projects that critically engage with the interests and histories of people of color and other historically marginalized communities through the ethical use of digital tools and methods.





Recognizing the distinct teaching, research, and service contexts present at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, this program offers research fellowships of up to $50,000 and project development grants of up to $10,000 .





This fellowship program provides funding for research and writing for some of the most promising doctoral students pursuing research in the history of the visual arts of the United States , including all facets of Native American art.





These grants provide funds for doctoral students and contingent faculty to travel to China or anywhere in the world to access databases, collections, archives, and communities toward advancing scholarship that will inform public understanding of cultures, histories, and societies in China .





This program recognizes and supports doctoral students pursuing bold and innovative research methods in the humanities and interpretive social sciences with great potential to lead their fields in exciting new directions.





This program places recent PhDs in full time professional positions with salary and health benefits at museums, libraries, and publishers that present and interpret knowledge of Buddhist traditions with an aim of sharing that knowledge to broader audiences.

In addition, ACLS will once again offer its signature ACLS Fellowship Program, open to eligible scholars across all career stages, from recent PhDs through senior scholars, working in every sector of the academy and beyond. The program has supported more than 4,000 scholars working in all fields of humanistic inquiry.

Learn more about these and other ACLS fellowship and grant competitions for the 2024-25 academic year and meet recent fellows and grantees.

"Since 1926, ACLS has recognized outstanding scholars and research through competitive, peer reviewed fellowship and grant programs. To date, more than 13,000 scholars have benefited from the support these awards provide," said ACLS President Joy Connolly. "We are steadfast in our commitment to advancing research in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, which is central to American life, advancing our understanding of humanity in the past, present, and future—the nature of collective life in a democracy, the hidden histories of communities around the world, ethical decision-making, and the extraordinary range of creative expressions and spiritual beliefs that make us human."

From its earliest days, ACLS has convened notable scholars, educators, and administrators to discuss, debate, and encourage the development and advancement of countless fields and has played a pivotal role in the establishment and strengthening of African American studies, intellectual history, musicology, the history of religions, Native American languages, and China studies.

As these and other fields continue to evolve, ACLS programs strive to evolve to best meet the needs and ambitions of the scholars it serves. Today ACLS leads several initiatives which aim to accelerate change in higher education by encouraging creativity and experimentation in scholarly inquiry, recognizing and rewarding the full range of efforts by today's faculty, and fostering a more diverse community of scholars.

