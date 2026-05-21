American Council of Learned Societies Names 2026 Finalists for ACLS Open Access Book Prizes and Arcadia Open Access Publishing Awards

Thirty Titles Advance to Final Round for Six $50,000 Prizes for Open Access Books in the Humanities and Social Sciences

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to announce 30 finalists for the 2026 ACLS Open Access Book Prizes and Arcadia Open Access Publishing Awards. The five finalists in each of six categories—anthropology, environmental humanities, history, literary/media studies, multimodal works, and political science—were selected by distinguished panels of scholars, librarians, digital humanities experts, and accessibility specialists. Supported by Arcadia, these prizes recognize and reward the authors and publishers of exceptional, innovative, and open humanities books published from 2019 to 2024.

2026 finalists for the ACLS Open Access Book Prizes and Arcadia Open Access Publishing Awards

One open access monograph in each of the six categories will receive dual awards, among the largest for scholarly books. The authors of the winning titles will receive the $20,000 ACLS Open Access Book Prize, and the publishers will receive the $30,000 Arcadia Open Access Publishing Award to support forthcoming open access books. The winning titles will be announced in fall 2026.

"ACLS is proud to announce these outstanding finalists for the third year of the ACLS Open Access Book Prizes and Arcadia Open Access Publishing Awards," said Sarah McKee, ACLS Project Manager for Amplifying Humanities Scholarship. "We applaud these authors and presses for their efforts in sharing rigorous, peer-reviewed scholarship in the humanities and social sciences openly and freely. Their work brings overlooked archival sources to light, invites readers to engage new questions across an array of disciplines, and provides rich opportunities for digital engagement with humanistic research."

Anthropology Finalists

Environmental Humanities Finalists

History Finalists

Literary/Media Studies Finalists

Multimodal Finalists

Political Science Finalists

In 2026 ACLS proudly celebrates 100 years of grantmaking to individual scholars. Throughout the past century, ACLS has supported the creation and circulation of knowledge that advances our understanding of humanity and human endeavors. Amplifying humanistic scholarship through initiatives such as the ACLS Open Access Book Prizes and Arcadia Open Access Publishing Awards helps cultivate a twenty-first-century ecosystem in which humanities and social sciences publications can thrive.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 86 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

Arcadia helps people to record cultural heritage, to conserve and restore nature, and to promote open access to knowledge. Since 2002 Arcadia has awarded more than $1.3 billion to organizations around the world.

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies