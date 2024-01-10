American Council of Learned Societies Names Finalists for 2024 ACLS Open Access Book Prizes and Arcadia Open Access Publishing Awards

Ten Scholarly Books in the Humanities Advance to Final Round of $50,000 Open Access Prize

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to announce 10 finalists for the 2024 ACLS Open Access Book Prizes and Arcadia Open Access Publishing Awards. The finalists, five history titles and five multimodal works, were selected by a distinguished panel of scholars, librarians, digital humanities experts, and accessibility specialists. Supported by Arcadia, these prizes recognize and reward the authors and publishers of exceptional, innovative, and open humanities books published from 2017 to 2022.

In the initial competition, one open access monograph in each category will receive dual awards: authors receive the $20,000 ACLS Open Access Book Prize, and publishers of the winning titles receive the $30,000 Arcadia Open Access Publishing Award to support forthcoming books that would not otherwise be published open access. The prizes, among the largest for scholarly books, will be presented in May 2024 at the ACLS Annual Meeting.

The five finalists in the history category are:

The five finalists in the multimodal, born-digital category are:

Honorable Mention: Constructing the Sacred: Visibility and Ritual Landscape at the Egyptian Necropolis of Saqqara by Elaine A. Sullivan (Stanford University Press, 2020)

"ACLS applauds the authors and publishers of these exceptional books," said ACLS President Joy Connolly. "They've shown a commitment to making their scholarship available freely to the world, moving away from 'cloister'd virtue,' sharing their insights into the human experience with fellow scholars and communities worldwide."

For more than 100 years ACLS has supported the creation and circulation of knowledge that advances our understanding of humanity and human endeavors. Amplifying humanistic scholarship through initiatives such as the ACLS Open Books Prizes helps cultivate a twenty-first-century ecosystem in which humanistic publications can thrive.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 80 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS utilizes its endowment and $37 million annual operating budget to expand the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

Arcadia is a charitable foundation that works to protect nature, preserve cultural heritage and promote open access to knowledge. Since 2002 Arcadia has awarded more than $1 billion to organizations around the world.

