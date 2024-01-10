American Council of Learned Societies Names Finalists for 2024 ACLS Open Access Book Prizes and Arcadia Open Access Publishing Awards

News provided by

American Council of Learned Societies

10 Jan, 2024, 04:15 ET

Ten Scholarly Books in the Humanities Advance to Final Round of $50,000 Open Access Prize

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to announce 10 finalists for the 2024 ACLS Open Access Book Prizes and Arcadia Open Access Publishing Awards. The finalists, five history titles and five multimodal works, were selected by a distinguished panel of scholars, librarians, digital humanities experts, and accessibility specialists. Supported by Arcadia, these prizes recognize and reward the authors and publishers of exceptional, innovative, and open humanities books published from 2017 to 2022.

Continue Reading
Cover images of finalists for 2024 ACLS Open Access Book Prizes and Arcadia Open Access Publishing Awards with prize logo
Cover images of finalists for 2024 ACLS Open Access Book Prizes and Arcadia Open Access Publishing Awards with prize logo

In the initial competition, one open access monograph in each category will receive dual awards: authors receive the $20,000 ACLS Open Access Book Prize, and publishers of the winning titles receive the $30,000 Arcadia Open Access Publishing Award to support forthcoming books that would not otherwise be published open access. The prizes, among the largest for scholarly books, will be presented in May 2024 at the ACLS Annual Meeting.

The five finalists in the history category are:

The five finalists in the multimodal, born-digital category are:

Honorable Mention: Constructing the Sacred: Visibility and Ritual Landscape at the Egyptian Necropolis of Saqqara by Elaine A. Sullivan (Stanford University Press, 2020)

"ACLS applauds the authors and publishers of these exceptional books," said ACLS President Joy Connolly. "They've shown a commitment to making their scholarship available freely to the world, moving away from 'cloister'd virtue,' sharing their insights into the human experience with fellow scholars and communities worldwide."

For more than 100 years ACLS has supported the creation and circulation of knowledge that advances our understanding of humanity and human endeavors. Amplifying humanistic scholarship through initiatives such as the ACLS Open Books Prizes helps cultivate a twenty-first-century ecosystem in which humanistic publications can thrive.

Sign up to receive additional information about the ACLS Open Access Book Prize and Arcadia Open Access Publishing Award.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 80 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS utilizes its endowment and $37 million annual operating budget to expand the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

Arcadia is a charitable foundation that works to protect nature, preserve cultural heritage and promote open access to knowledge. Since 2002 Arcadia has awarded more than $1 billion to organizations around the world.

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies

Also from this source

American Council of Learned Societies to Celebrate Completion of Its African Humanities Program at Inaugural African Humanities Association Conference

American Council of Learned Societies to Celebrate Completion of Its African Humanities Program at Inaugural African Humanities Association Conference

The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to announce the completion of its celebrated fellowship initiative, the African...

American Council of Learned Societies to Celebrate Completion of Its African Humanities Program at Inaugural African Humanities Association Conference

The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to announce the completion of its celebrated fellowship initiative, the African...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Education

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.