American Council on Education Recommends College Credit for Cambridge International Exams; Expands List of Approved Subjects

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Assessment International Education is pleased to announce that the American Council on Education (ACE) Learning Evaluations has reviewed and recommended college credit for six additional Cambridge International AS & A Level exams, expanding from the five subjects that ACE recommended for credit in 2022. These six new subjects are Computer Science, Environmental Management, Literature in English, Marine Science, Media Studies, and Sociology. In 2022, ACE had recommended credit for the following subjects: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Psychology, and Thinking Skills.

ACE, the major coordinating body for higher education institutions in the US, seeks to provide leadership and a unifying voice on key higher education issues and to influence public policy through advocacy, research, and program initiatives. The exams will now be listed in the ACE National Guide , a catalog developed by ACE to assist colleges and universities in understanding how to award college course credit for a variety of educational experiences.

"We are thrilled to have the American Council on Education validate the quality of Cambridge International exams," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, Cambridge Assessment International Education, North America. "Cambridge allows states and districts across the country access to a flexible academic pathway that challenges and engages students of all levels in a wide variety of college-level subjects. This recognition from ACE serves as an important third-party validation of our exams from a trusted institution."

Cambridge International's exams underwent a review by subject matter experts from colleges and universities, as well as by a psychometrician. The review team analyzed exam materials, validated learning outcomes and competencies, and recommended post-secondary credit based on its findings. The psychometrician analyzed the steps Cambridge International takes to measure exam validity and scoring reliability, and the technical adequacy of Cambridge International's procedures for test development, exam proctoring, and score reporting.

During the review of the exams, ACE noted "Across a wide range of subjects, Cambridge International AS & A Level exams consistently cover all topics required to reflect undergraduate level comprehension with strong evidence for reliability, validity, and fairness in all exams. This is an aspirational achievement."

The Cambridge International program for K-12, first introduced in the US in 1995, has grown rapidly in popularity, partnering with schools across the U.S. Demand for Cambridge International across schools and districts in the country has been driven by the program's alignment to state and local access and equity priorities. The program offers routes for learners with a wide range of abilities – including those whose first language is not English – so that every learner has the opportunity to succeed.

More than 900 U.S. colleges and universities recognize the Cambridge program, including all members of the Ivy League, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Duke University, New York University, and the University of Virginia. In addition, public institutions in the following states give college credit for qualifying grades on the Cambridge exams: AZ, FL, KS, KY, IN, MD, MS, NC, PA, SC, VA, and WA. Outside the U.S., Cambridge programs are offered at more than 10,000 schools in over 160 countries.

