American Council on Germany Honors Nikesh Arora with the John J. McCloy Award in New York

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council on Germany (ACG) has honored Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), with this year's John J. McCloy Award. The ACG celebrated Arora for his work in building digital resilience across the Atlantic in a new era of AI transformation.

Mr. Arora accepted the award at the 32nd McCloy Awards Dinner in New York on Friday November 14, 2025. Alongside him, Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom was also honored with a McCloy Award for his contributions to strengthening transatlantic relations, and Ambassador Kristen Silverberg, President and COO of Business Roundtable, received the Transatlantic Leadership Award.

"I am deeply grateful to the American Council on Germany for this honor. John J. McCloy built the foundation for a political and economic peace. Today, that foundation is digital. Our shared values—our democracies, our financial systems, our critical infrastructure—now run on code. And that code is under constant attack. As leaders, we must align as a global community—in policy, technology, and principle—to champion the security and trust that will unlock the full promise of our AI-powered future."

The John J. McCloy Award is one of the most respected honors in the German-American business community, recognizing leaders whose influence extends across industries and borders. From his early career as a founder of T-Motion, a Deutsche Telekom unit in Bonn and London, to his current role as Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, Nikesh Arora has championed cyber-secure innovation, a dedicated German cloud infrastructure, and deep partnerships with federal agencies like the BSI.

"The ACG is proud to honor Nikesh Arora, a leader who truly understands the new, digital dimension of the transatlantic partnership. John J. McCloy built bridges in the post-war world; Nikesh Arora is securing the digital bridges for our future. His personal and professional commitment to Germany—from his early career to his visionary leadership of Palo Alto Networks and the cybersecurity industry—epitomizes the 'future-oriented and cross-border cooperation' the ACG seeks to spotlight. In an era defined by AI, his leadership in cybersecurity is foundational to our shared values."

About the John J. McCloy Awards Dinner

The American Council on Germany's annual John J. McCloy Awards Dinner brings together hundreds of thought leaders and decision-makers from both sides of the Atlantic to celebrate the longstanding partnership between Germany and the United States and to honor individuals who have made exceptional contributions to these relations. First presented in 1993, the John J. McCloy Awards are named after John J. McCloy, the founding Chairman of the American Council on Germany and the first U.S. High Commissioner for Germany after the Second WorldS War.

Approximately 300 high-ranking guests from business, politics, and civil society attended the celebration in New York to honor the German-American partnership and the role of the American Council on Germany in fostering transatlantic dialogue.

About Palo Alto Networks

As the global AI and cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is dedicated to protecting our digital way of life via continuous innovation. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, we provide comprehensive AI-powered security solutions across network, cloud, security operations and AI, enhanced by the expertise and threat intelligence of Unit 42. Our focus on platformization allows enterprises to streamline security at scale, ensuring protection fuels innovation. Explore more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

