American Craft Council Celebrates 50 Years of Awards Honoring Distinction in the Craft Field

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Craft Council (ACC), a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing American craft, is celebrating 50 years of awards honoring individuals and organizations for exceptional artistic, scholarly, and philanthropic contributions to the craft field. Awarded biennially since 1970, the ACC Awards include the College of Fellows, the Gold Medal for Consummate Craftsmanship, the Award of Distinction, and the Aileen Osborn Webb Award for Philanthropy. This year's honorees include seven artists (two California-based), a museum, and a craft advocate (San Francisco-based), all of whom are continuing to uplift traditions while advancing the boundaries and impact of contemporary craft.

Honorees will be celebrated during a formal ceremony on October 24, 2020, at the Baltimore Museum of Art, with details forthcoming.

2020 CALIFORNIA HONOREES

COLLEGE OF FELLOWS:

Katherine Gray (Los Angeles, California), a glass artist whose work ranges from blown glass to elaborate installations of found glass.

Annabeth Rosen (Davis, California), one of the preeminent ceramic sculptors in the 21st century, transforming the conventional material of ceramic into fired, broken-but-gathered, unconventional, and visually striking works of art.

AILEEN OSBORN WEBB AWARD FOR PHILANTHROPY:

Barbara Waldman (San Francisco, California), a passionate advocate for the field of craft and design, currently serving as a Trustee of the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) in New York City.

The Aileen Osborn Webb Award for Philanthropy, named after the founder of the ACC, honors exceptional contributions supporting the field of craft.

Other Honorees Include:

Gold Medal for Consummate Craftsmanship

Joyce J. Scott (Baltimore, Maryland)

College of Fellows

Sonya Clark (Amherst, Massachusetts)

Lisa Gralnick (Madison, Wisconsin)

Bob Trotman (Casar, North Carolina)

Honorary Fellow

Patricia Malarcher (Englewood, New Jersey)

Award of Distinction

Fuller Craft Museum (Brockton, Massachusetts)

ABOUT THE ACC

The American Craft Council has cultivated a culture of making for more than 75 years. Our founder, Aileen Osborn Webb, recognized the significant impact craft has on individuals and communities and established a nonprofit to preserve, cultivate, and celebrate this communal heritage. We believe in helping to create a world where everyone is inspired to live a creative life. Our national awards spotlight emerging artists and honor masters.

