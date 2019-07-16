American Craft Spirits Association Announces 2019 Heartland Whiskey Competition Winners

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Craft Spirits Association (ACSA) today announced the winners of the 2019 Heartland Whiskey Competition, which was open to craft whiskeys from all 50 states that incorporate corn in their mash bill (the mix of grains used to make whiskey). In this second, biannual blind judging event, whiskeys from 13 "heartland" states also competed for Best of Show and Best of State, and all entries competed in their select whiskey sub-categories.

The competition, which was generously sponsored by state corn marketing associations, took place June 4 at CH Distillery in Chicago, IL. ACSA facilitated the judging process with Board President Chris Montana, owner of Du Nord Distillery, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who served as the Judging Director. Judges were selected by ACSA for their knowledge and experience specific to craft spirits.

Best of Show was captured by Middle West Spirits from Columbus, Ohio, for its OYO Sherry-Finished Bourbon, which also earned the top score in the Bourbon category. Middle West Spirits will be presented their award by the Ohio Corn Marketing Program later this month.

"We are deeply appreciative of the state corn marketing associations for their investment and continued commitment to help craft spirits producers promote and grow their products," stated Margie A.S. Lehrman, CEO of ACSA.

2019 Heartland Whiskey Competition Category Winners

Blended Crooked Furrow Harvest Blend Proof Artisan Distillers





Bottled in Bond A.D Law's Four Grain Straight Bourbon Law's Whisky House





Bourbon OYO Sherry-Finished Bourbon (tie) Middle West Spirits

Starlight Distillery Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey (tie) Huber Starlight Distillery





Corn Whiskey Boot Hill Distillery Moonshine Boot Hill Distillery





Four Grain Middle West Spirits Straight Wheated Bourbon Middle West Spirits





Rye Driftless Glen 51 Rye Driftless Glen Distillery





Straight 100% Straight Bourbon Whiskey Grand Traverse Distillery







(Note: For purposes of this competition, all whiskey sub-categories required entries to include some amount of corn as an ingredient.)

The 2019 competition saw significant growth in the number participating states and entries with tougher competition for medals. Only five whiskeys were awarded a gold medal, while 40 received silver, and 22 bronze. "Several of the craft distilleries are also working farms that use the grain they grow to make their spirits so they are deeply committed to their product," stated Don Duvall, Chairman of the Illinois Corn Marketing Board. "On behalf of all the participating corn associations I want to express our great respect and admiration as well as our continued support. While this is a challenging year for farming, we are pleased to see an important customer group grow and prosper."

The Best of State trophies were awarded to those whiskeys with the highest score in its respective state from all categories. Best of State award was limited to 13 Heartland states, including: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota and Texas.

2019 Heartland Whiskey Competition Best of State

Colorado A.D Law's Four Grain Straight Bourbon Law's Whiskey House





Illinois Whiskey Acres Straight Rye Whiskey Acres Distilling





Indiana Starlight Distillery Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey Huber Starlight Distillery





Iowa Steeple Ridge Bourbon Lonely Oak Distillery





Kansas Boot Hill Distillery Moonshine Boot Hill Distillery





Kentucky Linkumpinch Bourbon Dueling Grounds Distillery





Michigan 100% Straight Bourbon Whiskey Grand Traverse Distillery





Minnesota BA,dalen Bourbon Far North Spirits





Missouri Bourbon Rubenesque Wood Hat Spirits





North Dakota Crooked Furrow Proof Artisan Distillers





Ohio OYO Sherry-Finished Bourbon Middle West Spirits





Texas True Blue 100 Proof Balcones Distilling





Wisconsin Driftless Glen 51 Rye Driftless Glen Distillery

A full list of winners can be found at the ACSA website: Link

Scoring and Medal Criteria

The scoring of whiskeys, with judges hand-selected from the Chicago spirits community, was based on a 100-point system with 10 main categories of consideration: Appearance (10 points), Aroma Intensity (10 points), Aroma Complexity (10 points), Palate Concentration (10 points), Palate Complexity (10 points), Body (10 points), Alcohol (10 points), Texture (10 points), Finish (10 points), and Pour for a Peer (10 points). Whiskeys were then assigned a medal based on the average score determined by the following benchmarks: 70-79 = Bronze; 80-89 = Silver; 90-100 = Gold. Best of State was awarded to the whiskey with the top score among all judged whiskeys from that state. The top scoring whiskeys were judged a final time in consideration of Best of Show distinction.

About ACSA

The American Craft Spirits Association is the only national registered non-profit trade association representing the U.S. craft spirits industry. Its mission is to elevate and advocate for the community of craft spirits producers, and membership in ACSA is open to anyone. ACSA is governed by a Board of Directors elected by the eligible voting members of the Association. Voting members must be independent, licensed distillers (DSPs) annually removing fewer than 750,000 proof gallons from bond (the amount on which a Federal Excise Tax is paid). For information about ACSA, call 202-669-3661.

SOURCE American Craft Spirits Association

Related Links

https://americancraftspirits.org

