American Craft Spirits Association Partners with TIPS to Promote Responsible Drinking Culture

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Craft Spirits Association (ACSA) and Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) today announced a partnership to promote the responsible service and sale of alcohol within the spirits industry. As part of this partnership, ACSA will provide each member with a complimentary eTIPS registration. Additionally, members will have access to exclusive discounts on the suite of TIPS products including TIPS Train-the-Trainer workshops, classroom training materials, and the online course. In addition to promoting the responsible consumption of spirits, TIPS will benefit most distillers by meeting regulatory compliance requirements, lowering insurance premiums, reducing their exposure to alcohol liability lawsuits, and improving overall customer service and satisfaction.

"As craft spirits ambassadors, we want to ensure consumers enjoy our members' products responsibly," said Margie A.S. Lehrman, Chief Executive Officer, ACSA. "Partnering with TIPS provides our members with an opportunity to build a responsible culture by offering the best training in the industry at an accessible cost."

"The craft spirits industry has been an advocate for responsible consumption for many years," added Adam Chafetz, President and CEO of HCI. "Partnering with ACSA will provide member distillers with direct access to discounted TIPS training and, in turn, continue to foster responsible culture within the industry."

ACSA is the industry's only national not-for-profit trade group representing the U.S. craft spirits industry, whose primary mission is to elevate and advocate for the community of craft spirits producers. ACSA membership spreads across all 50 states.

HCI was founded in 1982 by Dr. Morris Chafetz, founding director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. HCI is a nationally recognized expert in the field of alcohol server training. Its flagship program, TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS), was the first of its kind and continues to set industry standards. Numerous academics, public officials and government agencies have recognized and endorsed TIPS training as life saving and critical to the progress made in reducing alcohol-related incidents. Proven effective by third-party studies, TIPS is a skills-based training program designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking, and drunk driving. TIPS gives individuals the knowledge and confidence they need to recognize potential alcohol-related problems and intervene to prevent alcohol-related tragedies. HCI has certified more than 5 million servers worldwide in the TIPS program. There are TIPS-certified people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and over 50 different countries.

ACSA will roll out the TIPS benefit to members in time for the holiday season. For more information about ACSA, visit www.americancraftspirits.org. For more information about TIPS, visit www.gettips.com.

