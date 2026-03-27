Two Sisters, One Ancestral Journey: In Search of the Vikings Documentary Set to Begin Production in Norway

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Crane & Equipment Corporation (ACECO) and Thomas Marketing Services are serving as Executive Producers on In Search of the Vikings, a new feature-length documentary produced by Empire Studios and directed by award-winning filmmaker Chris Bryant. The film brings together powerful storytelling and personal exploration as it follows a journey rooted in heritage, identity and leadership.

Official movie poster for In Search of the Vikings

The documentary centers on Karen Norheim, CEO of ACECO, and her sister Stephanie Delibertis, Co-Owner and Executive Director of Outreach and Development at ACECO, as they travel to Norway to uncover their family roots. Along the way, the sisters explore the history, culture and values that shaped their family legacy, reflecting on how those experiences continue to influence their leadership, sense of purpose and connection to community.

"This project is an opportunity to reconnect with our heritage and reflect on the experiences that have shaped who we are as leaders and as sisters," said Norheim.

The film explores how heritage, personal history and shared experiences influence the way individuals lead, serve their communities and connect with one another. Through travel, storytelling, and reflection, the documentary examines themes of heritage, courage community, leadership and sisterhood, offering an intimate look at the personal and professional journeys of two sisters shaped by both family legacy and leadership.

"For us, this journey is about more than where we're going, it's about the legacy that brought us here. Understanding where we come from keeps us grounded in the values that shaped our family and our business—resilience, generosity and showing up for others." said Delibertis, "We hope it inspires others to reflect on their own roots and the purpose they carry forward."

The film is currently in development, with production scheduled to begin this June in Bergen, Norway. Filming will capture the sisters' exploration of their ancestral homeland while highlighting the lessons and values that continue to influence their work and lives today.

Scheduled for completion later this year, the documentary will enter the film festival circuit, with additional details and updates to be announced as production progresses.

For more information about American Crane & Equipment Corporation, visit www.americancrane.com

For more information about Karen Norheim, visit www.karennorheim.com

For more information about Stephanie Delibertis, visit www.linkedin.com/in/stephanie-delibertis-5b5683181/

For more information about Thomas Marketing Services, visit www.thomasnet.com

For more information about Empire Studios, visit www.empirestudiosllc.com

For more information about Chris Bryant, visit www.linkedin.com/in/crbryant7/

SOURCE American Crane & Equipment Corporation