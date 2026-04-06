The modern, authentic approach marks American Crew's return to hair color, grounded in professional expertise and natural–looking results

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Crew® today launches Fly Under the Graydar™, a new campaign heroing the launch of Undetectable Hair Color and signaling a renewed category focus for the brand that helped define modern men's grooming. Rooted in American Crew's belief that grooming should look effortless and authentic, the campaign challenges outdated expectations around men's hair dye – shifting the conversation from covering gray to achieving a new standard of undetectable color.

American Crew® Introduces Fly Under the Graydar™, A New Campaign Celebrating Undetectable Hair Color

The campaign is rooted in a simple cultural insight: while most men want their grooming choices to go unnoticed, obvious hair color is easy to spot. Using humor and observational storytelling, the campaign introduces "Fly Under the Graydar" as a playful take on spotting the tell–tale signs of hair dye – from harsh lines to mismatched tones and overdone results. Rather than accepting these as common pain points, the campaign positions believable color as the new standard, made achievable through Undetectable Hair Color, the brand's latest launch.

"Undetectable Hair Color represents our return to the category through the lens of what American Crew has always stood for – professional credibility, authenticity and confidence without excess," said Chandra Coleman, Revlon's SVP of Marketing for Hair brands. "This campaign allows us to bring cultural relevance and humor to a space that has yet to evolve with the needs of today's consumer, while reinforcing that great color shouldn't announce itself – it should simply look like you, but better."

Designed to blend seamlessly with existing grays, Undetectable Hair Color targets gray hairs and blends them with men's natural hair color in just five minutes. Developed with professional barbers and stylists, the formula delivers exceptionally natural looking results – so natural that nine out of 10 of men said no one could tell they dyed their hair. With this launch, American Crew brings its expertise and distinct point of view to the hair color aisle, introducing a modern approach that helps men "Fly Under the Graydar."

The campaign will roll out across digital, social and influencer channels beginning April 2026, with additional storytelling and creative content planned throughout the year. Undetectable Hair Color is available on Amazon and most major retailers, including Target, with suggested retail prices ranging from $11.99 to $12.99. High-resolution images of the product can be found here .

ABOUT AMERICAN CREW®:

American Crew®, the Official Supplier to Men™, was founded in 1994 creating a market for grooming options made specifically for men. Thirty years later, the brand has developed a comprehensive portfolio of premium products, as well as a legacy steeped in commitment to the performance that stylists demand and the quality that men trust. From hair and body to shave, skin and fragrance, American Crew® is dedicated to fulfilling the styling needs of today's man. A landmark in the professional grooming industry, American Crew® has distribution in over 30,000 salons, barbershops and authorized retailers across 50 countries.

SOURCE American Crew®