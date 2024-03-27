AMERICAN CREW LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH FLORIDA STATE ATHLETICS ALONGSIDE NEW 2024 CAMPAIGN 'CAMPUS' FOR THE BRAND'S 30TH ANNIVERSARY

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Crew®, the #1 Premium Men's Hair Brand in the World*, is excited to announce its partnership with Florida State Athletics (FSU) alongside their new brand expression, CAMPUS, to celebrate 30 years in the men's grooming industry. Influenced by classic collegiate aesthetics, standards of excellence, and culture, this dynamic initiative marks a significant shift for the brand, positioning American Crew as more than just a grooming powerhouse, but as a lifestyle destination.

The brand's partnership with FSU aims to encourage men to experience and learn about grooming in a fun and interactive way. Tapping into the younger demographic at select high-engagement locations and events alike, American Crew's CAMPUS x FSU tour will kick off on April 19th & 20th at FSU's spring game with American Crew's on-site mobile barber truck. From interactive workshops and styling makeovers to product sampling, American Crew will introduce brand immersive experiences with FSU that will engage, entertain, and promote community amongst grooming enthusiasts.

"As a leader in the men's grooming industry for three decades, it is vital for American Crew to remain dynamic and consistently engage with our audience. By broadening our user base and establishing connections during pivotal life moments, American Crew aims to position itself as the destination for inspiration, education, and meaningful engagement in the realm of men's grooming," explains Jacqueline Mandaro, GM of American Crew North America.

The relationship between Florida State Athletics and American is managed by multimedia rightsholder Seminole Sports Properties, the locally-based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college athletics.

"We're excited to introduce the American Crew brand to our passionate fanbase," said Seminole Sports Properties General Manager Caleb Swann. "Early in our conversation with American Crew, it was clear that their team had a tremendous amount of creativity and passion, which will allow us to bring fun, interactive fan engagement to our events. We look forward to enhancing the gameday experience for Nole fans both locally in Tallahassee and throughout the state with this unique partnership."

American Crew's comprehensive portfolio is one of the largest in the men's grooming space with products for every hair type, texture, diversity, and desired result – designed for men to look and feel their best. With CAMPUS, the brand also reinforces their commitment to education with the launch of an interactive and comprehensive digital hub on AmericanCrew.com, easily accessible to hair professionals and consumers around the world. Through these advanced tools, American Crew aspires to be the guiding force in empowering men to elevate their grooming skills with ease.

About American Crew®:

American Crew®, the Official Supplier to Men™, was founded in 1994 creating a market for grooming options made specifically for men. Thirty years later, the brand has developed a comprehensive portfolio of premium products, as well as a legacy steeped in commitment to the performance that stylists demand and the quality that men trust. From hair and body to shave, skin and fragrance, American Crew is dedicated to fulfilling the styling needs of today's man. A landmark in the professional grooming industry, American Crew has distribution in over 30,000 salons, barbershops and authorized retailers across 50 countries.

About Learfield:

Learfield is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.



REVLON calculation based on NielsenIQ ScanTrack Service for the Men's Hair Care Styling Products category for the 52-week period ending 8/27/22, the Total U.S. market, xAOC. Copyright © 2022 Nielsen Consumer LLC. *Source: EuromonitorInternational Ltd; Beauty and Personal Care 2023ed, retail value sales, 2022 data. Based on 45 countries researched & estimated to be largest premium hair care markets.

