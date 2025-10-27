American Cruise Lines Announces 10 New U.S. Built Ships Through 2028 Beginning with American Pioneer Launching This Week

GUILFORD, Conn., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce 10 new ships for the U.S. market beginning with American Pioneer debuting in Florida on October 31st. American Pioneer is the 2nd new Patriot Class ship the company has launched this year. The balance of the order will be delivered over the next 3 years, underscoring the company's commitment to the development and modernization of the U.S. market. All American's new boats will continue to sail domestically, operating itineraries across the Line's growing portfolio, including the Mississippi River, Alaska, and the East Coast. The new ships will also accelerate American's expansion into new niche markets such as the Great Lakes, the Arkansas River, and National Parks cruises.

American Cruise Lines Patriot Class: American Pioneer.

"American's order book reflects our confidence in the domestic cruise market and the product we have pioneered in the U.S.," said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. "The new ships will roll out at an average pace of one every four months and keep us on a disciplined growth trajectory."

Following American Pioneer's inaugural sailing, the company's orderbook will feature 5 new American Riverboats, and 4 more Patriot Class ships which are a part of the Line's ongoing Project Blue series. The Project Blue ships to date have included 4 innovative new Coastal Cats and Patriot Class flagship, American Patriot, which launched in June 2025.

American Cruise Lines 10 New Ships Through 2028:

American Pioneer , small Patriot Class ship, 2025

American Encore, modern American Riverboat™, 2026

American Maverick, small Patriot Class ship, 2026

American Ranger, small Patriot Class ship, 2026

American Anthem, modern American Riverboat™, 2027

American Mariner, small Patriot Class ship, 2027

American Navigator, small Patriot Class ship, 2027

American Grace, modern American Riverboat™, 2028

(American's 29 th ship): modern American Riverboat™, 2028

(American's 30th ship): modern American Riverboat™, 2028

New Patriot Class Ships:

This week, American Pioneer begins sailing the company's new 16-Day Grand Florida Coast & Keys cruise, from Amelia Island to St. Petersburg, Florida. Both American Pioneer and American Patriot will be sailing several of the company's popular, new Florida coastal itineraries through April 2026.

The next 4 new Patriot Class ships are American Maverick andAmerican Ranger, launching in 2026, and American Mariner and American Navigator, launching in 2027. American Maverick and American Ranger will begin sailing the company's domestic East Coast itineraries in June and September 2026, respectively. American Mariner and American Navigator will also sail an array of the company's East Coast itineraries beginning in June and July 2027.

Featured amenities include: 130 guest capacity; 5 decks; luxurious Singles, Doubles, and Suites with private balconies; multiple guest lounges, including a top deck lounge with fresh-air walking track; bow terrace/observation area; fitness center; a grand dining room and casual café; complimentary laundry room; and elevator access to all decks.

New Modern American Riverboats:

American Cruise Lines launched American Song in 2018, the flagship in the company's acclaimed American Riverboat™ series and the first modern riverboat in the country. Following its debut, American Song was lauded by TIME Magazine as one of The World's Greatest Places. Since then, the company has introduced 5 more American Riverboats, including 2023's American Encore—the first U.S. built riverboat to be named Best New Riverboat of the Year by Cruise Critic.

2026 will mark the highly anticipated debut of American's 7th new modern riverboat, American Encore. The 180-guest riverboat will sail the Columbia and Snake Rivers beginning in May 2026. American Encore is the latest iteration in the company's growing fleet of state-of-the-art new American Riverboats for U.S. cruising, and will be quickly followed by sister ships, American Anthem in 2027 and American Grace in 2028 (also slated to operate on the Columbia and Snake Rivers where demand continues to grow, especially for American's exclusive National Parks cruises). Two more presently unnamed American Riverboats will follow American Grace in 2028.

Featured amenities include: 180 guest capacity; 5 decks; stunning multi-story glass atrium at the center of the ship; 100% private balcony accommodations, including the first-ever Signature Suite (1,000 sq/ft); a grand dining room and casual café; multiple indoor and outdoor lounges, including top deck lounge and outdoor walking track; fitness center; complimentary laundry room; and elevator access to all passenger decks.

American's cruises, including those operated by these new ships, are open to book now. Full cruise schedules are available on the company's website through 2028.

About American Cruise Lines:

American Cruise Lines is the largest river cruise line in the U.S.A. with 28 small ships sailing the Mississippi River, the Columbia and Snake Rivers, and protected waterways all over the country. American's award-winning fleet exemplifies the company's 50-year history of offering domestic small ship cruises that explore exclusively in the United States. Today, it is the only 100% U.S.-flagged fleet of riverboats and small ships in the world. American now offers 50+ domestic cruise itineraries in 35+ states operating year-round, including new Extended Cruises honoring the country's 250th in 2026.

