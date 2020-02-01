American Cushion Factory Announces Replacement Cushions for Restoration Hardware Outdoor Patio Furniture Collections

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Cushion Factory, a 40-year veteran of the industry, has today announced the rollout of replacement cushions for the full range of Restoration Hardware outdoor patio furniture collections. Made from Sunbrella fabrics to ensure durability, resist weathering, and retain their appearance for years to come, these replacement cushions offer an affordable yet high-quality solution for home and business owners.

Sunbrella patio cushions by American Cushion Factory on a beautiful Restoration Hardware patio collection

"It's a point of pride with us," explained Robin of the company. "American Cushion Factory has been making outdoor patio cushions since 1979, with all Sunbrella cushions being made in the USA to the highest standards!"

At this time, American Cushion Factory offers replacement cushions for the full range of Restoration Hardware's outdoor patio collections, from the Antibes Collection to the Bar Harbor Collection, Massimo Collection and Ventana Collection to name just a few. All cushions are made in the United States and feature the highest quality materials, including Sunbrella Fabrics for Restoration Hardware Cushions.

American Cushion Factory is proud to offer the full 2020 Sunbrella fabric catalog, as well. In contrast, most companies in the industry, including the factory, only offer between three and five fabric options. The wide range of choices includes discontinued Sunbrella fabrics available nowhere else, and ensures that customers are able to get the perfect solution for their needs, whether they are recovering a personal patio set or investing in replacement cushions for outdoor furniture for an entire resort or hotel.

"Sunbrella fabrics offer numerous advantages over other options," stated Robin. "They're fade resistant, mold resistant, easy to clean, and feature powerful UV blocking to extend their lifespan."

Finally, the company goes above and beyond when it comes to replacement cushions. Customers can contact American Cushion Factory directly to have replacements made to any specifications.

To learn more about American Cushion Factory, available Restoration Hardware replacement cushions, or to view the range of 100+ Sunbrella fabrics, visit https://www.americancushionfactory.com.

About American Cushion Factory: Founded in 1979, American Cushion Factory is an independent, American-owned manufacturer of replacement cushions for Restoration Hardware outdoor furniture. Dedicated to customer service and satisfaction, the company guarantees their cushions fit any specific collections requested and even provide free fabric samples on request.

