American Dairy Association North East And Dairy Princesses Kick Off "Dairy Weekend" At Stores Across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Shoppers can meet Dairy Royalty and sample fresh, locally-produced milk this weekend as dairy princesses join farmers and industry leaders celebrating "Dairy Weekend" at retail outlets across the state. The events, taking place during June, Dairy Month, are part of the new "Choose PA Dairy: Goodness That Matters" awareness campaign to encourage local milk consumption and highlight the nutritional and economic benefits of Pennsylvania's nearly $15 billion dairy industry.
WHO: American Dairy Association North East, PA Dairy Princesses Program, PA Dairymen's Association, Center for Dairy Excellence, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania, and other industry organizations.
WHAT: "Dairy Weekend" – Free, Local Milk Sampling and Meet-and-Greet with Dairy Royalty and Local Farm Families
WHEN: Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as noted below
WHERE: Giant Food Stores
Dairy princesses and farmers across the state will be on hand at local grocery stores on "Dairy Weekend" to provide fresh, wholesome samples of Pennsylvania-produced milk that is sold in their stores. They'll also share information on the positive economic impact of dairy farming on our local and state economies, as well as dairy farmers' environmentally-friendly practices and philanthropy that benefits neighbors in need.
About Choose PA Dairy:
The "Choose PA Dairy: Goodness That Matters" statewide multi-media public awareness campaign promotes local milk's impact on good nutrition, better health, stronger families, and healthier communities. Pennsylvania's dairy industry provides an abundant supply of fresh, wholesome milk rich in nine essential nutrients needed for life. This milk also supports valuable economic revenue to the tune of $14.7 billion annually and more than 52,000 jobs in the commonwealth. With a rising interest in buying local and supporting family farms, choosing Pennsylvania dairy is as easy as looking for the PA Preferred logo or for the number 42 at the front of the plant code when you buy milk at the grocery store or at a local farmers market. Multi-media public service announcements and more information, including places to buy PA milk, are available at www.ChoosePaDairy.com. Campaign sponsors include American Dairy Association North East, PA Dairy Princesses Program, PA Dairymen's Association, Center for Dairy Excellence, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania, and other industry organizations.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DAIRY WEEKEND LOCATIONS – SATURDAY, JUNE 30th:
Giant Food Stores:
*Berks County Store #6486 - Kutztown (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Blair County Store #6466 - Altoona
Centre County Store #6111 - State College
Chester County Store #6116 - West Chester
Franklin County Store #6525 - Waynesboro
Lebanon County Store #6266 - Lebanon
Lebanon County Store #6098 - Cleona
Mifflin County Store #6055 - Burnham
Montgomery Count Store #6522 - Flourtown
Perry County Store #6100 - Newport
Wyoming-Lackawanna County Store #6305 - Scranton
York County Store #6310 - York
*Huntington County Store #6277 - Huntingdon (Friday, June 29th, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)
