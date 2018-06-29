American Dairy Association North East And Dairy Princesses Kick Off "Dairy Weekend" At Stores Across Pennsylvania

WHO: American Dairy Association North East, PA Dairy Princesses Program, PA Dairymen's Association, Center for Dairy Excellence, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania, and other industry organizations.

WHAT: "Dairy Weekend" – Free, Local Milk Sampling and Meet-and-Greet with Dairy Royalty and Local Farm Families

WHEN: Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as noted below

WHERE: Giant Food Stores

Dairy princesses and farmers across the state will be on hand at local grocery stores on "Dairy Weekend" to provide fresh, wholesome samples of Pennsylvania-produced milk that is sold in their stores. They'll also share information on the positive economic impact of dairy farming on our local and state economies, as well as dairy farmers' environmentally-friendly practices and philanthropy that benefits neighbors in need.

About Choose PA Dairy:

The "Choose PA Dairy: Goodness That Matters" statewide multi-media public awareness campaign promotes local milk's impact on good nutrition, better health, stronger families, and healthier communities. Pennsylvania's dairy industry provides an abundant supply of fresh, wholesome milk rich in nine essential nutrients needed for life. This milk also supports valuable economic revenue to the tune of $14.7 billion annually and more than 52,000 jobs in the commonwealth. With a rising interest in buying local and supporting family farms, choosing Pennsylvania dairy is as easy as looking for the PA Preferred logo or for the number 42 at the front of the plant code when you buy milk at the grocery store or at a local farmers market. Multi-media public service announcements and more information, including places to buy PA milk, are available at www.ChoosePaDairy.com. Campaign sponsors include American Dairy Association North East, PA Dairy Princesses Program, PA Dairymen's Association, Center for Dairy Excellence, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania, and other industry organizations.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DAIRY WEEKEND LOCATIONS – SATURDAY, JUNE 30th:

Giant Food Stores:

*Berks County Store #6486 - Kutztown ( 9 a.m. to 1 p.m .)

Blair County Store #6466 - Altoona

Centre County Store #6111 - State College

Chester County Store #6116 - West Chester

Franklin County Store #6525 - Waynesboro

Lebanon County Store #6266 - Lebanon

Lebanon County Store #6098 - Cleona

Mifflin County Store #6055 - Burnham

Montgomery Count Store #6522 - Flourtown

Perry County Store #6100 - Newport

Wyoming-Lackawanna County Store #6305 - Scranton

York County Store #6310 - York

*Huntington County Store #6277 - Huntingdon (Friday, June 29th , 10 a.m.-2 p.m .)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-dairy-association-north-east-and-dairy-princesses-kick-off-dairy-weekend-at-stores-across-pennsylvania-300674627.html

SOURCE American Dairy Association North East

