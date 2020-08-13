American Deep State Movie, PG-13: Limited Release - Opening in Theatres Starting Friday, August 14, 2020

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In theaters starting on Friday, August 14th, 2020, American Deep State Movie examines Conspiracies, Crimes, Collusion and Corruption within the U.S. Government and its Spy Agencies.

American Deep State

After several delays, American Deep State Movie will be released in theatres for the first time This Friday August 14-2020. The Two-in-one film is one of the most popular independent films on Facebook and social media. The film examines the role of rogue intelligence officials during President John Kennedy's Assassination in 1963. It also exposes rogue intelligence officials who started secret societies within various U.S. intelligence agencies and their efforts to stop one U.S. presidential candidate in 2016.

American Deep State Movie was rated PG -13 on August -10-2020 by Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). We expect to expand our theatrical release regionally, nationwide and then reach international film markets within the next few weeks.

For the first time, American people see the possibility that elected governments have to follow rules set by Washington D.C.'s bureaucratic institutions. The film is about two dozen Intelligence, FBI and US Justice Department officials who were engaged in a criminal conspiracy to undermine American Democracy during 2016's presidential elections by helping a candidate and attempting to overthrow the duly elected president after the 2016's elections. These Actions have surfaced for the first time since JFK, Robert Kennedy, MLK and other high profile assassinations during the 1960s.

The Strasson Group and award winning filmmaker Bernie Olaf are passionate about educating the public about the Deep State's existence in America in 2016 and solving mysteries surrounding the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy. Most Americans want Justice For JFK which means telling the truth about who killed JFK.

Referencing early online support, box office analysts expect this film to perform extremely well once released in theatres. We thank the over 100,000 fans who support American Deep State Movie on Facebook.

Opening Friday 8-14-2020 - Film run time 139 minutes

Citadel Mall Stadium 16- Charleston, SC

Governors Crossing Stadium 14- Sevierville, TN

NORTHRIDGE Cinema 10- Hilton Head, SC

For Show times please click on this link below:

New Trailer

Bernie Olaf

