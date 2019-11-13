American Deep State Movie, The Strasson Group and Bernie Olaf Announce New Release Date for the New Film

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In theaters starting on Friday December 13th, 2019, American Deep State Movie examines Conspiracies, Crimes, Collusion and Corruption within The U.S. Government and its Spy Agencies.

At the request of several major theatre chains, the American Deep State movie release was delayed and will be released for the first time in theatres starting Friday, December 13th, 2019.





American Deep State Movie

The Two-in-one film is one of the most popular independent films on Facebook and social media. The film examines the role of rogue intelligence officials during President John Kennedy's Assassination in 1963. It also exposes rogue officials who started secret societies within various U.S. intelligence agencies and their efforts to stop one U.S. presidential candidate in 2016.

For the first time, American people see the possibility that elected governments have to follow rules set by Washington D.C.'s bureaucratic institutions. While some are worried about the deep state, others are trying to investigate the clandestine network of government spy agencies and officials allegedly controlling U.S. policies and narratives behind the scenes - from the 1963 JFK Assassination to 2016's Russian Collusion Conspiracy. The film is about two dozen Intelligence, FBI and US Justice Department officials who were engaged in a potentially criminal conspiracy to undermine American Democracy during 2016's presidential elections by helping a candidate and attempting to overthrow the duly elected president after the 2016's elections. These Actions have surfaced for the first time since JFK, Robert Kennedy, MLK and other high profile assassinations during the 1960s.

American Deep State Movie is available for review to select groups of supporters. Film critics with good track record of being objective (non-partisan) are invited to review this film. If interested, the following US government institutions can also request screeners via email: The White House, US senate, House of Representative and US Supreme Court.

The Strasson Group and award winning filmmaker Bernie Olaf are passionate about educating the public about the Deep State's existence in America in 2016 and solving mysteries surrounding the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy.





Referencing early online support, box office analysts expect this film to perform extremely well once released in theatres. We thank the over 100,000 fans who support American Deep State Movie on Facebook.

Interested investors are welcome to invest in our film and help fund global theatrical release.

