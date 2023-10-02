American Dental Association Career Services Unveils Cutting-Edge Virtual Reality Tour at SmileCon 2023

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Dental Association (ADA) Career Services is set to introduce a groundbreaking virtual reality (VR) career discovery experience at SmileCon 2023, scheduled for Oct. 5-7 in Orlando, Fla. The ADA is working to ensure that every dental professional can navigate their career journey with confidence and success.

Career Paths Discovery: A Virtual Reality Experience

A highlight of SmileCon is the debut of Career Paths Discovery: A Virtual Reality Experience. This groundbreaking VR experience transports attendees into a dynamic realm of dental career possibilities. Using a Meta Quest virtual reality (VR) headset, participants are immersed in three unique practice settings, gaining exclusive insights into potential career avenues within Clinical Dentistry, Dental Faculty and Military Dentistry. ADA career experts will be on hand to personally guide participants through these avenues, providing valuable resources and perspectives. Attendees are encouraged to schedule private 15-minute consultations with ADA's career specialists for customized guidance and advice in conjunction with the VR experience.

Practice Transitions Continuing Education Sessions with Dr. Suzanne Ebert

Also at SmileCon, Dr. Suzanne Ebert, Vice President of Dental Professional Career Services for the ADA, is leading two highly anticipated Continuing Education (CE) sessions aimed at equipping dental professionals with essential insights for building enduring and rewarding careers.

Each of the following sessions earn attendees 1.5 continuing education credits:

Explore a comprehensive understanding of what to look at when deciding whether or not a career opportunity is right for you in the seminar Evaluating a Practice scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5 , from 2-3:30 p.m. ET .

scheduled for , from . Uncover effective contract evaluation and negotiation strategies in the session Beyond Salary: How to Negotiate the Best Contracts for Your Goals, set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 , from 10-11:30 a.m. ET .

In addition, ADA Career Services will present Let's Talk Careers: Ask Me Anything sessions for dentists in pursuit of guidance and expert insights based on real-world experience. These 30-minute interactions enable attendees to engage with ADA Career Experts, as well as practicing dentists, guaranteeing insights and valuable resources to augment their distinctive career paths.

For more information about ADA's Career Services offerings and sessions, attendees can visit the ADA Career Services booth #2653 at SmileCon 2023 or explore ADA.org/careers.

