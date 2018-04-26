American Diabetes Association® Announces Eight Recipients of 2018 National Scientific and Health Care Achievement Awards

"All of the recipients of our National Scientific and Health Care Achievement awards have made incredible contributions in their respective fields to increase the vast library of knowledge that has contributed to the many scientific and technological advances that have improved the lives of millions of people living with diabetes," said William T. Cefalu, MD, Chief Scientific, Medical and Mission Officer of the ADA. "It is an honor for the ADA to recognize these individuals for their extraordinary work."

The following leaders will be recognized and will receive their awards at the ADA's 78th Scientific Sessions, to be held June 22-26, 2018, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Several award winners will present award lectures, as noted.

Banting Medal for Scientific Achievement

Gerald I. Shulman, MD, PhD

George R. Cowgill Professor of Medicine and Cellular and Molecular Physiology, Yale University School of Medicine and Co-Director of the Yale Diabetes Research Center, New Haven, Connecticut

Banting Medal Lecture: Mechanisms of Insulin Resistance: Implications for Obesity, Lipodystrophy and Type 2 Diabetes, Sunday, June 24

Outstanding Scientific Achievement Award

Lora K. Heisler, PhD

Professor, Chair in Human Nutrition and Head of the Obesity and Food Choice Division of the Rowett Institute,University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, Scotland

Outstanding Scientific Achievement Award Lecture: Harnessing Brain Circuits to Improve Type 2 Diabetes, Monday, June 25

Albert Renold Award

Mark A. Atkinson, PhD

Jeffrey Keene Family Professor, American Diabetes Association Eminent Scholar for Diabetes Research and Director of the Diabetes Institute, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida

Outstanding Achievement in Clinical Diabetes Research Award

Rury R. Holman, FMedSci

Professor of Diabetic Medicine,University of Oxford, Director of the University of Oxford Diabetes Trial Unit and NIHR Senior Investigator, Oxford, United Kingdom

Outstanding Educator in Diabetes Award

Jackie L. Boucher, MS, RDN

President of Children's HeartLink, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Outstanding Educator in Diabetes Award Lecture: Connectedness: How Technology and Social Networks are Advancing Diabetes Nutrition Care, Saturday, June 23

Outstanding Physician Clinician in Diabetes Award

Andrew J. Ahmann, MD

Professor of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University and Director of the Harold Schnitzer Diabetes Health Center, Portland, Oregon

Harold Rifkin Award for Distinguished International Service in the Cause of Diabetes

Viswanathan Mohan, MD, PhD

Chairman and Chief of Diabetology, Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialties Centre and Director of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Chennai, India

Kelly West Award for Outstanding Achievement in Epidemiology

Catherine C. Cowie, PhD

Senior Advisor, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Diabetes Epidemiology Program, Bethesda, Maryland

Kelly West Award Lecture: Diabetes Diagnosis and Control: Missed Opportunities to Improve Health, Sunday, June 24

The American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions, to be held June 22-26, 2018, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, is the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention and care. During the five-day meeting, more than 16,000 health care professionals from around the world will have exclusive access to more than 3,000 original diabetes research presentations, participate in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts, and can earn Continuing Medical Education (CME) or Continuing Education (CE) credits for educational sessions. The program is grouped into eight theme areas: Acute and Chronic Complications; Behavioral Medicine, Clinical Nutrition, Education and Exercise; Clinical Diabetes/Therapeutics; Epidemiology/Genetics; Immunology/Transplantation; Insulin Action/Molecular Metabolism; Integrated Physiology/Obesity; and Islet Biology/Insulin Secretion. Felicia Hill-Briggs, PhD, ABPP, President of Health Care and Education, will deliver her address, "The American Diabetes Association in the Era of Health Care Transformation," on Saturday, June 23, and Jane E.B. Reusch, MD, President of Medicine and Science, will present her address, "24/7/365 – Lifetime with Diabetes," on Sunday, June 24. In total, the 2018 Scientific Sessions includes 375 oral presentations; 2,117 poster presentations, including 47 moderated poster discussions; and 297 published-only abstracts. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #2018ADA.

