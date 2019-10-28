American Diabetes Association® Answers the Question "What Can I Eat?"

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8443152-american-diabetes-association-what-can-i-eat/

"As a dietitian working with patients living with type 2 diabetes, I saw firsthand how critical the food we eat is in managing diabetes," said Shamera Robinson, MPH, RDN, Associate Director of Nutrition for the ADA. "Unfortunately, there is a lot of confusion and misinformation in the news about nutrition. That's why the ADA is excited to offer a new resource to help people living with diabetes understand the science behind nutrition, so they can make better choices and truly thrive."

The new resource will help consumers better understand the information provided in the ADA's recent nutrition consensus report, which provides clinicians with evidence-based guidance about individualizing nutrition therapy for adults with diabetes and prediabetes. The nutrition consensus report was published in the May 2019 issue of Diabetes Care. Robinson will present an overview of the major topics covered in the report in a session at the FNCE.

Also, at FNCE, ADA's Director of Book Operations, Victor Van Beuren, MS, will accept honorary membership from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, an honor traditionally received by health care professionals. Van Beuren will be recognized for his 30 years devoted to scholarly communications and nearly 15 years dedicated to translating basic nutritional research into practical publications for the nutrition and diabetes clinical communities.

The ADA is committed to providing the more than 30 million Americans living with diabetes and the 84 million with prediabetes with the tools they need to thrive, whether they're in the kitchen or the clinic. To learn more visit diabetes.org/nutrition.

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. Nearly 115 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For nearly 80 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact: Alex Day, 703-253-4843

press@diabetes.org

SOURCE American Diabetes Association

Related Links

http://www.diabetes.org

