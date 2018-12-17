American Diabetes Association® Welcomes 2019 Principal Officers and New Members to National Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is honored to welcome the 2019 Principal Officers and Board of Directors. The 18-member board is comprised of forward-thinking medical, scientific, education and executive professionals, who will strategically lead and focus efforts to ensure the ADA continues to be synonymous with excellence.

"The newest members of ADA's National Board of Directors are respected and trusted leaders within their professions, and we are thankful they are willing to share their time and energy to help us bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic," said Tracey D. Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the ADA. "We are truly grateful to our outgoing Principal Officers, Karen Talmadge, Felicia Hill-Briggs, Jane Reusch and Michael Ching, for their exemplary leadership, and know that they will remain connected for life."

The Principal Officers of the Board of Directors who started their terms of service on January 1, 2019 are:

David Herrick , MBA, Chair David Herrick is managing principal of EthicOne, a New York City -based brand consultancy that helps Fortune 1000 companies put ethics and values at the heart of their brands. Herrick has served on the National Board of the American Diabetes Association for three years, having served as chair of the Board Development Committee, chair of the Marketing & Communications Task Force, member of the Finance Committee and member of the Strategic Planning Task Force. He previously served as chair of the ADA's Greater New York City Community Leadership Board and has been heavily involved as an organizer and participant in the ADA's Tour de Cure events.

The Elect Officers for 2019 are:

Umesh Verma, Chair of the Board-Elect Umesh Verma is chief executive officer of BLUE LANCE, Inc., a leading developer of cybersecurity governance, assurance, audit and compliance automation software. He is the founder of Cyber Houston and the Houston Cyber Summit. A national leader in emerging technologies, he serves on the Boards of The Center for Houston's Future, University of Houston College of Technology and the Greater Houston HealthConnect. Verma is passionate about helping improve the lives of people with diabetes and serves on the executive committee of the Houston Diabetes Resource Center. Verma has served the American Diabetes Association as chair of the Houston Community Leadership Board, chair of the Finance Committee, and as the 2017 secretary/treasurer for the national Board of Directors.

New At-Large Board Members are:

Glen Tullman Glen Tullman is executive chairman and founder of Livongo and is passionately committed to finding a cure for diabetes and other chronic conditions and keeping people healthy until we do. A visionary leader and entrepreneur, he previously ran two public companies that changed the way healthcare is delivered. Tullman is also a co-founder and partner in 7wireVentures, an early stage investment firm focused on healthcare. He is the author of On Our Terms: Empowering the New Health Consumer , which proposes new solutions to address the chronic-condition epidemic facing our country.

The Principal Officers of the Board whose terms of leadership service ended on December 31, 2018 are:

Karen Talmadge , PhD, Chair

Chair Felicia Hill-Briggs , PhD, ABPP , President, Health Care & Education

President, Health Care & Education Jane Reusch , MD, President, Medicine & Science

President, Medicine & Science Michael Ching , CPA, Secretary/Treasurer

About the American Diabetes Association

Approximately every 21 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with diabetes. Nearly half of the American adult population has diabetes or prediabetes, and more than 30 million adults and children are living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization on a mission to prevent and cure diabetes, as well as improve the lives of all people affected by the disease. For nearly 80 years, the ADA has driven discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. Magnifying the urgency of this epidemic, the ADA works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with the illness, those at risk of developing diabetes and the health care professionals who serve them by initiating programs, advocacy and education efforts that can lead to improved health outcomes and quality of life. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit us at diabetes.org. Information is available in English and Spanish. Join the conversation with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

