American Diabetes Month: We Fight for You

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- November is American Diabetes Month®, a time for the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) and the world to rally behind the fight to end diabetes. Nationwide, over 38 million people have diabetes and nearly 98 million have prediabetes. In the last 20 years, the number of Americans with diagnosed diabetes has more than doubled.

For many, a diagnosis of diabetes brings shock and worry about costs, care and how life will change. The ADA is here with resources to meet people where they are, offering nutrition and diabetes education, mental health encouragement, and evidence-based recommendations for diabetes treatments and technologies.

"While the statistics are stark, this American Diabetes Month we're reminded that behind every number is a person, likely someone you know or love, with their own story. It's a friend struggling to afford insulin, a child placing an insulin pump for the first time, or a neighbor who just learned that diabetes is causing their blurred vision. At the American Diabetes Association, we're fighting for a cure for all of them," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, the ADA's chief executive officer.

The ADA's vision, life free of diabetes and all its burdens, is more critical than ever before. Through advocacy and education, we're fighting to improve the quality of life for everyone affected by diabetes. We're driving discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure.

This American Diabetes Month, join us in raising awareness about diabetes and the lives it touches. Learn your risk of developing diabetes and encourage friends and family to do the same. Talk to your health care provider. Stay informed. Share your story. And join the fight at diabetes.org/WeFight.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. For 84 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes. There are 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

