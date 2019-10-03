American Diversified Holdings Corp. (ADHC) Completes Canada and Spain Merger

------- Reverse Mergers Completed -------

MIAMI, Oct. 03, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - American Diversified Holdings Corp. (ADHC) https://americandiversifiedholding.com is pleased to announce the completion of two separate non related mergers, one with a Spain Europe based construction company, specializing in proprietary roof and flooring product lines https://www.imperbe.es/es/ and a Canadian based real estate vacation development company https://keenedevelopments.com/

Mr. Albert Vendrell Juncosa, CEO of Imperbé and newly appointed CEO of ADHC, said "We wish to use this opportunity to introduce ourselves our operation and the entire front office staff to the market and to all of our new and additional shareholders of both the Canada real estate company and obviously all ADHC shareholders and stakeholders. Our business description (Imperbé) is listed as a roofing and flooring company however we are more than those services. Our primary revenue source is our proprietary system methodology and patent pending systems we deploy. We currently export our goods and services to 7 different European markets (countries) In 6 of these countries our major clients are European based public companies. Our entry in the OTC Markets was a natural progression stage for us. Many of our clients use our services exclusively. Our shareholders will soon realize that we are unlike many OTC quoted companies. By that I mean we are profitable. Our revenues have been steadily growing with an average 35% annual growth year after year. Currently our revenues (excluding other projects Imperbé holds interest in, and to be announced into ADHC and on a timely basis) is about $3 million dollars per annum with a profit margin before tax of about $500,000 annually .We have no capital requirements other than those we outlined in the 8k filed on October 1 2019; for the purpose of acquiring our competitors and other low lying fruit and to grow ADHC into a truly large sizable holding conglomerate. Our corporate web site is https://americandiversifiedholding.com This week we will be uploading images of a certain high end winery we are targeting for a reverse merger into ADHC. We are pleased to inform our followers that we already have an agreement in principle. The targeted acquisition company produces high quality wines for the export sales and consumption in America. The brands and bottles are quite unique as they are produced with larger more mature grape plants. The official value of the company is approximately $2 to $ 5million dollars. This is a high-end wine producer with exceptionally high profit margins. This is an example of the low-lying fruit. Our Canada real estate division also has plans of acquisitions and reverse mergers of some of their competitors such as vacation rentals, jets and yacht charter firms to join the ADHC family. Special thanks to our M&A firm Mina Mar Group for their hard work and putting this complex transaction together and our new N American representative Mr. Daniel Sobolowski who's additional tasks will include assisting us with logistics, the import of our products and the launch of our operations in USA. As a company ADHC has a great story to tell and we will do so with planned weekly news releases and filings either on OTC Markets or through SEC as we move forward with our other SEC transparency compliance and corporate filings".

In other Company news, ADHC Investor Relation direct line has been changed to 720 500 2224. Our Social media Tweeter account handle is https://twitter.com/AdhcCorp

More news and filings will follow on a weekly frequency and or additional supplemental information as required by the rules on a timely basis.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of American Diversified Holdings Corp. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. American Diversified Holdings Corp. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of American Diversified Holdings Corp. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s control. In addition to those discussed in American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s management, including, but not limited to, American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. American Diversified Holdings Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE American Diversified Holdings Corp.