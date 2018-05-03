American Diversified Holdings Corporation (ADHC) Contracts with Chinese Based Medical Products Manufacturer to Develop TENS Migraine Treatment Apparatus

Sample products have been ordered which will be sent to the Brazos Biomedical, LLC. Scientific Advisory Board Chairman (SAB), Dr. Iaonnis Skaribas, MD for assessment and testing. Additional design work will be coordinated between the Hubei Boshi manufacturing technical team and the Scientific Staff at Brazos Biomedical.

In addition to the TENS headache apparatus Hubei Boshi offers numerous other product lines including TENS based therapeutic devices, laser devices and other medical testing devices. The Brazos team will be assessing Hubei Boshi's line of products to determine if we can expand the list of products to be developed for the US medical market.

ADHC has recently announced an agreement to Acquire Brazos Biomedical, LLC a Houston,TX, based medical device company currently developing the "AURACIS™" TENS based non opioid Migraine treatment device.

ABOUT TRANSCUTANEOUS ELECTRICAL NERVE STIMULATION (TENS)

TENS is a therapy that uses low voltage electrical current for pain relief. The electricity produced by the TENS device stimulates the nerves and sends signals to the brain that block normal pain signals and produce natural pain killers called endorphins. TENS therapy is growing in acceptance by the patient and medical community as an alternative to opioid based treatments that have many negative side effects.

Shareholders will be updated on more developments in the near future as ADHC continues to progress.

About American Diversified Holdings Corporation

ADHC is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models.

About Brazos Biomedical, LLC

Brazos Biomedical is a biomedical device development company utilizing electrostimulation for pain management to improve patient outcomes through creative innovation with a core competency in the migraine and headache pain space.

