American Diversified Holdings Corporation Completes Brazos Biomedical, LLC Acquisition

Brazos has an international patent portfolio covering the AURACIS™ system. This includes issued patents in the US and patent applications pending in foreign countries. Recognizing that a robust patent portfolio is imperative to the success of the development of the AURACIS™ system, ADHC has undergone a comprehensive review of these files. Moreover, Brazos has obtained proposals from multiple leading OEM device and development firms as they prepare to advance the AURACIS™ system towards the market.

The terms and conditions of the Brazos Biomedical, LLC acquisition (BRAZOS), were not disclosed pending completion of standard due diligence.

ADHC management has undertaken a financial reorganization that has resulted in the reduction of $1.2 mm in debt on the balance sheet. In addition to the debt reduction approximately 95 million shares have cancelled and reduced from the total shares outstanding. Third quarter financials ending on April 30, 2018 have been filed and can be reviewed at www.OTCMARKETS.com

ADHC management believes this debt reduction and share cancellation will further enhance the Company's financial picture. Allowing for a broader based appeal to the shareholder community in anticipation of filing the Form Ten and the pending application to the OTC-QB.

In additional news, recent comments by the current US administration appears to be soften the US stance on federal Cannabis regulation. Current legislation is pending in congress that will federally legalize cannabis. Should this legislation pass and become law ADHC will revisit previous negotiations in the cannabis sector. Additionally, ADHC is seeking additional acquisitions in the Bio-device sector specifically in the non-opioid pain management arena.

ADHC will keep shareholders informed as events progress.

ADHC is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models.

BRAZOS BIOMEDICAL LLC is a bio device company utilizing electro stimulation for pain management to improve patient outcomes through creative innovation with a core competency in the migraine and headache pain space.

For more information: www.brazosbio.com

