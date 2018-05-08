American Diversified Holdings Corporation Issues Updates On Brazos Biomedical, LLC Acquisition

The terms and conditions of the Brazos Biomedical llc acquisition (BRAZOS), were not disclosed pending completion of standard due diligence.

In additional news ADHC management has met with its Securities counsel to discuss the requirements for filing of the form 10 and subsequent application to begin trading on the OTC QB. Management has also met with its PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) SEC approved auditing firm and has received an engagement letter to initiate the auditing process.

"Our team is moving rapidly along the path to closing the Brazos Biomedical llc acquisition," commented ADHC. "All parties are in substantial agreement with the terms and conditions and we look forward to building a great company together."

ADHC will keep shareholders informed as events progress.

ADHC is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models.

BRAZOS BIOMEDICAL LLC is a bio device company utilizing electrostimulation for pain management to improve patient outcomes through creative innovation with a core competency in the migraine and headache pain space.

For more information: www.brazosbio.com

