American Documentary and Animation Film Festival for 11th Annual is Back in Person This Year

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the 11th Annual American Documentary And Animation Film Festival (AmDocs) will be back in person for 2022, featuring well over 200 documentary and animated works from around the world, April 7th-April 11th. The cost for the all-access pass to AmDocs 2022 is just $169, giving one carte blanche to all programs, including the Opening Night,

Roger Corman on the set. April 7-11 Palm Springs

Opening Night will be at the Camelot Theatres at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, featuring a new biopic of Hollywood legend, Roger Corman. Corman influenced the "New Hollywood," helping to launch the careers of such legends as Ron Howard, Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, Peter Bogdanovich, Martin Scorsese and Joe Dante. Tickets for Opening Night "Roger Corman, Pope Of Pop Cinema" are just $25. Roger Corman and special guests will be in attendance.

One of the festival highlights will be the West Coast premiere of "Still Working 9 To 5" which chronicles the import of the seminal 1980 film "9 To 5" and featured Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton. Some surprise guests to attend.

The Closing Night film will feature the biopic about the legendary, Dean Martin, "King Of Cool." Awards will be given out in advance of the last screening.

"With the surge in popularity of documentary and animated films in recent years, we feel that it's the perfect time to bring people back together in a safe, social setting to view these widely appealing genres," says Teddy Grouya, Director of AmDocs. "There is such a rich variety of topics, perspectives and even film styles, people who have an interest in learning about the world around them will be endlessly entertained and inspired."

Go to https://www.amdocfilmfest.com/to review the program and see daily schedule, then hit the AmDocs2022 Pass button to go to ticketing. For more information, contact [email protected] or media can contact Teddy Grouya at +1 (760) 322-3689

