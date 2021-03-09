American Documentary And Animation Film Festival Virtual for 10th Annual

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the 10th Annual American Documentary And Animation Film Festival (AmDocs) will be virtual for 2021, screening on the new DocsNow+ streaming platform channel dedicated to documentary and animated works from around the world, March 26th-April 4th. The online streaming service will give Festival Pass Holder access via website and app that can be watched anytime, anywhere, and on any internet connected device. The cost for the all access pass to the AmDocs virtual film festival is $35.88, with no additional rental or pay-per-view fees. The fee will also give the user a full 12 months bonus to the subscription service. The pass must be purchased separately for the festival viewer in addition to those who may already have the app subscription. To buy the full fest pass, you must first sign-up on the DocsNow+ website and then you will be able to access on site and app options.

Opening Night will be at the Mary Pickford Drive-In, Cathedral City, California, featuring the World Premiere of "My Name Is Lopez" - the biopic of popular music star, Trini Lopez. The public can watch the new film stream along with 200 plus festival titles during the virtual event- a great way for an individual or friends or family to watch. After the festival concludes, customers can enjoy a rotating library of documentaries and animated works on the widest variety of topics from leading filmmakers around the globe. From the visually beautiful to the heartwarming, inspirational, shocking and educational, each film uncovers a slice of real life to the viewer from some of the best visual storytellers out there.

"With the surge in popularity of documentary and animated films in recent years, we feel that it's the perfect time to offer people a dedicated channel to these widely appealing genres," says Teddy Grouya, Director of AmDocs and DocsNow+. "There is such a rich variety of topics, perspectives and even film styles, people who have an interest in learning about the world around them will be endlessly entertained and inspired."

"We've always envisioned some kind of a streaming platform for AmDocs," Grouya continues. "One silver lining of the Covid crisis is that we have managed to implement our long time dream. And because the screenings this year are virtual, our audience will be able to see them at a reduced cost of $35.88 rather than traditional $225.00. This is an incredible way for people to attend the 2021 festival virtually and try DocsNow+"

Go to https://docsnowplus.com/ and hit the AmDocs2021 Pass button and then download the app for Android or IOS devices on Google Play, Apple TV and Roku TV. Films from #AmDocs2021 will be available at 12:01 a.m. PDT on March 26. For more information, contact [email protected]

