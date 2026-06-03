AMERICAN DREAM MEDIA AND TECH WINS FIVE 2026 TELLY AWARDS, REACHING 24 TOTAL HONORS

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Dream Media and Tech announced today that content across its brands, including The American Dream TV (ADTV) and REAL Shows Network (RSN), has earned five wins at the 47th Annual Telly Awards, including a Gold Award in Social Media, Craft, Editing for the promo "Driven by Purpose." The wins bring the company's cumulative total to 24 Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. This year's winners include major media, entertainment, sports, cultural, and corporate brands such as Paramount TV, Warner Brothers Discovery, FOX Entertainment, MoMA, Mayo Clinic, Sony Music, TED, ABC News, and more.

The five wins span American Dream Media and Tech's broader content portfolio, including The American Dream TV, REAL Shows Network, and social media creative, reflecting the company's range across community storytelling, branded content, and editorial craft.

"Reaching 24 Telly Awards is a reflection of what our team and host community have built together. We are not chasing trends. We are telling real stories about real people in real communities across this country, and the industry is recognizing that work. I am incredibly proud of everyone who made these wins possible. This is what positive media looks like."

Craig Sewing, Founder and CEO, American Dream Media and Tech

"Video has never been more contested, more creative, or more consequential than it is right now," said Amanda Needham, Managing Director of The Telly Awards. "The Telly Awards has had a front-row seat to this industry for 47 years, and today's entertainment is happening in multiple formats, across every screen, and at every budget level."

Committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity forward, this year's new categories included topics within Generative AI, Animation, and Creators. These categories centered on stories and collaborations that are actively evolving within the video and television industry.

With over 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers, winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council, which features more than 250 experts across the world of video. This year welcomed judges including Tamara Kruger, Head of Content and Sponsorships, Google; Janet Graham Borba, Executive VP of Production, HBO; Phil Cook, Chief Marketing Officer, WNBA; and Andrea Wertheim, Senior Manager Post Production, Netflix.

The 47th Annual Telly Award wins for American Dream Media and Tech include:

Gold, Social Media, Craft, Editing

"Driven by Purpose"

Executive Producer: Craig Sewing | Associate Producer: Nick Juskie | Editor: Randy Chheang

Silver, Craft, Editing

"Portland Thorns: Building a Legacy in Women's Pro Sports"

Host: Lulu Barker | Editor: Mickael Kessely | Videographer: Nick Brumfield

Silver, People's Choice, General Television Series, Shows and Segments

"Portland Thorns: Building a Legacy in Women's Pro Sports"

Host: Lulu Barker | Editor: Mickael Kessely | Videographer: Nick Brumfield

Silver, Craft, Editing

"Houston Collective"

Hosts: Beth and Michael Silva | Editor: Cody Griffin | Videographer: Jake Kristoffer Tupas

Silver, Craft, Editing

"Coffin Races"

Host: Clinton Jordan | Editor: Maddy McHugh | Videographer: Dean Shalmoni

The full list of the 47th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners

About American Dream Media and Tech

American Dream Media and Tech is an Emmy-nominated, 24-time Telly Award-winning producer of national lifestyle and real estate TV shows, including The American Dream and REAL Shows Network. We are a modern-day media company that has built one of the leading independent networks of shows and content strategies for growth-minded real estate professionals and local business leaders. Featured on HGTV, Travel Channel, CNBC, and major streaming platforms, the company brings together experts in media and marketing to blend storytelling and creative strategy, amplifying authentic voices and inspiring positive media.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council, an industry body of over 250 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include AWN, View Conference, Skwigly, ACM SIGGRAPH, Seed and Spark, Kinema, The Gotham, Portrait, NAB, RunwayML AIFF, ReelAbilities Film Festival, Film Fatales, FWD-Doc, NYWIFT, Stash, Production Hub, Video Consortium, SeriesFest, and Green The Bid.

SOURCE American Dream Media and Tech