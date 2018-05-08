American Dream U Unveils Educational Work Center Focused on Financial Literacy

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Dream U (ADU), a nonprofit organization specializing in helping members of the military transition to civilian life, has announced the grand opening of its first Nevada-based educational work center. The ceremony will take place June 2, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at 9505 Hillwood Dr., Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89134.

Located in Las Vegas, American Dream U Entrepreneur & Financial Academy will provide professional resources, experienced mentors and entrepreneurial courses to members of the military as well as the general public, with an emphasis on building financial literacy.

"There's a tremendous need for improved financial education and coaching for anyone with professional aspirations," said American Dream U founder Phil Randazzo, citing the recent elimination of economic education within the Clark County School District. "I want to create an environment where people feel comfortable working and learning and can gain the financial competencies needed to excel in today's workforce. Our ultimate goal is to enrich the community by teaching the principles of financial freedom, including how to handle income, assets, and set and achieve financial goals."

In addition to teaching fiscal literacy, Randazzo's center will act as a hub for individuals to gain knowledge on starting their own businesses and building their personal brands.

The center is actively recruiting top educators, authors and leaders from the business and financial community to volunteer their time as teachers and mentors. In addition, three prominent local Nevadans have volunteered to serve on the advisory board: Travis Krauss, founder of Adventure Combat Ops, Marcela Gutierrez, business architect at Zappos Family of Companies, and Keith Yackey, founder of Amplify Live Experience.

Services at American Dream U Entrepreneur & Financial Academy will be free to all veterans, current members of the military, their families and spouses. Nonmilitary personnel will kindly be asked to provide a donation to help the organization continue its mission.

American Dream U (americandreamu.org or www.aduacademy.vegas)

American Dream U is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping members of the military gain education and access to pursue a career or start a business after their service to the United States of America. The organization offers tools to active military, veterans, their families and spouses through a series of national events, monthly meetups, various workshops and an education program.

