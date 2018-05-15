American Dreams: A LuLaRoe Collection

"American Dreams pays tribute to the spirit of love, freedom, family, community, and the rock anthems that were the soundtrack of the era,' says Justin Lyon, Chief Marketing Officer for LuLaRoe. "The collection will also introduce five new, highly anticipated styles: the unisex Jax and Jane, the Michael and Bud for men, and the Thor for kids."

"American Dreams features nostalgic sixties and seventies vintage washes and center front hits, reminiscent of your favorite band T-shirt," says Patrick Winget, Chief Merchandising Officer for LuLaRoe. "The retro-inspired prints are meant to fade over time for a sun bleached vibe, with new-to-LuLaRoe fabrications—including French terry, tri-blend, old school sweater knit, and crepe fabrics."

American Dreams will be available to Independent Fashion Retailers nationwide on May 15, 2018. With prices starting at $23 and sizes ranging from XXS-3XL, you will not want to miss out on this limited collection. To learn more about American Dreams, visit https://bit.ly/2Ijg6Qi and be sure to join us for our Fashion Show via Facebook Live on May 15 at 2 p.m. PDT.

Join us as we usher in American Dreams through nostalgia and fashion—because freedom never looked so good. Follow @lularoe and hashtag #LuLaRoeAmericanDreams

About LuLaRoe

2018 marks the Fifth Anniversary of LuLaRoe, a pioneer in social retail and one of the fastest growing apparel brands in the U.S. Founded in Corona, California in 2013 by working mom DeAnne Stidham and her husband Mark Stidham, LuLaRoe brings together tens of thousands of Independent Fashion Retailers who seek the freedom of an entrepreneurial lifestyle through sales of comfortable, affordable and stylish clothing in unique, exciting, in-person and online pop-up boutiques. For more information please visit www.lularoe.com, and on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

