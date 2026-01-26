American Eagle Financial Credit Union Launches Reimagined Member Website: www.AmericanEagle.org

New website advances digital experience for American Eagle's 165,000+ members across Connecticut and Western Massachusetts

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Eagle Financial Credit Union ("American Eagle"), Connecticut's strongest financial partner, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website. This mobile-first, member-centric platform is designed to enhance access, elevate the brand experience, and serve as a digital branch for its more than 165,000 members across Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. Located at the same legacy URL, www.americaneagle.org , the new website officially went live on January 20.

Guided by American Eagle's brand promise, Freedom to Soar, the new website reflects the credit union's continued investment in digital innovation while remaining grounded in its nearly century-long commitment to member service and community impact. Designed to function as a true digital branch, the platform provides intuitive navigation, streamlined access to key services, and content tailored to members' financial goals and life stages. Whether they are opening an account, comparing products, or accessing educational resources, members can engage with American Eagle seamlessly across devices.

Key enhancements to the new website include:

A responsive, mobile-first design optimized for all devices

Intuitive navigation with enhanced search and quick links

Clear pathways supporting account opening and product engagement

ADA-compliant functionality to ensure inclusive access

"Keeping pace with digital innovation and evolving member expectations is essential to being an effective financial partner," said Howard Brady, CEO of American Eagle Financial Credit Union. "This is an ongoing commitment for us, and we recognize that our website plays a critical role in how people engage with our offerings and manage their finances. This new platform expands access to the tools, education, and personalized guidance our members need to make confident financial decisions—through a more intuitive, seamless digital experience."

The new website integrates advanced personalization capabilities that allow American Eagle to deliver more relevant content and offers aligned with member needs. Robust financial calculators—accessible from every page—support informed decision-making, while mobile-friendly product comparisons make it easier for members to explore products on their own terms. Built on Kentico CMS, the platform provides the flexibility and scalability needed to evolve alongside member expectations, enabling teams to update content efficiently and keep the digital experience current.

"Our goal was to build a digital experience that is both highly functional and deeply reflective of who we are as a community-centric credit union," said Brian Kennedy, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer of American Eagle Financial Credit Union. "This platform gives us the flexibility to personalize content, surface the right tools at the right moments, and continually evolve as member needs change—while still showcasing our community and the impact we make every day."

Visual storytelling throughout the site reinforces American Eagle's local roots in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts, featuring authentic photography of regional landmarks and animated metrics that highlight community impact. A refreshed "Why Us" section further underscores the value of membership and the benefits of banking with a member-owned financial institution.

Members can explore the new website experience and learn more by visiting www.americaneagle.org .

About American Eagle Financial Credit Union

Founded in 1935, American Eagle Financial Credit Union ("American Eagle") is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with a nearly century-long track record of serving individuals, families, and businesses across Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. Originally established to serve Pratt & Whitney employees, American Eagle has grown into one of the region's leading credit unions while remaining rooted in its mission of member service and community impact. Today, American Eagle serves more than 165,000 members, manages over $2.5 billion in assets, and operates 16 branch locations throughout the I-91 corridor, offering a full range of personal and business financial services and digital banking tools. Headquartered in East Hartford, Connecticut, American Eagle is the largest credit union serving the Nutmeg State. Learn more at www.americaneagle.org .

Contact

Gaffney Bennett PR

[email protected]

SOURCE American Eagle Financial Credit Union