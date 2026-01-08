American Edge Project and TECNA Launch Interactive "50-State AI Scorecard"

New online resource helps policymakers compare their state's AI performance as legislatures tackle critical decisions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As federal and state lawmakers reconvene, the American Edge Project (AEP) and the Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) today released its first annual 50-State AI Scorecard, an interactive online tool showing how America's artificial intelligence (AI) surge is benefiting all 50 states – creating more than five million jobs and driving hundreds of billions in investment nationwide.

The 50-State AI Scorecard allows policymakers, media, and advocates to instantly compare their state's AI performance across 10 key measures, including AI venture investment, tech job growth, data-center construction and jobs, tax revenue from new AI infrastructure, and state-level AI legislative activity.

The 50-State AI Scorecard, available here, is a companion to AEP and TECNA's December report, America's AI Surge: Powering Investment, Jobs, and Growth in Every State.

Scorecard Helps Policymakers Focus on What Matters

America's AI surge is driving capital investment, job creation, and infrastructure growth across every type of community. But America's AI lead, and its enormous economic benefits to communities, are not guaranteed.

China is outpacing the United States in several core drivers of AI competitiveness, including energy generation, talent pipelines, and AI adoption. As a result, policymakers at all levels – especially in the states – face a critical choice: focus on building America's AI capacity, or get bogged down in a patchwork of regulations that slow innovation without strengthening competitiveness.

"To win the AI race against China, America needs a single playbook," said Doug Kelly, CEO of the American Edge Project. "One that allows the private sector to compete and innovate; the federal government to set broad AI guardrails and knock down regulatory barriers; and states to help ensure America's national AI strategy succeeds by building capacity in energy and grid infrastructure, talent development, and AI deployment."

"Winning requires focus," said Jennifer Young, CEO of TECNA. "This 50-State AI Scorecard helps state leaders and policy advocates clearly see where they stand – and where they need to focus."

Accessing the 50-State AI Scorecard & Full Report

The interactive 50-State AI Scorecard is available now here .

is available now . The full America's AI Surge report can be found here.

About the American Edge Project

The American Edge Project is a coalition dedicated to protecting America's technological advantage, promoting innovation, and ensuring the United States remains the global leader in emerging technologies that strengthen our economy, security, and freedom.

About TECNA

The Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) represents more than 60 regional technology councils and hundreds of thousands of tech workers across the United States and Canada. TECNA promotes pro-innovation policy, strengthens regional tech ecosystems, and supports collaboration across the North American technology community.

SOURCE American Edge Project