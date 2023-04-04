American Egg Board Names Edward Hoffman Vice President, Marketing and Communications

U.S. egg industry strengthens leadership team with accomplished food industry marketer

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Egg Board (AEB) has named food industry strategist and marketing veteran Edward Hoffman as Vice President, Marketing and Communications. In this role, Hoffman will oversee development and implementation of a strategic integrated marketing program for the U.S. egg industry both domestically and in export markets. Under his leadership, AEB will shape comprehensive initiatives that protect and preserve the industry's reputation and drive demand for eggs and egg products across all channels of the food industry.

Hoffman brings extensive experience and expertise with impact brands, omni-channel food companies and research and insights to support key strategic priorities at AEB, including innovation, sustainability and egg nutrition. His broad expertise gained over more than two decades of food industry marketing includes program development and activation, enterprise-level brand positioning, new product launches and stakeholder engagement.

"Ed Hoffman's impressive record in sustainable food and beverage brands make him ideally suited to drive AEB's shared strategic vision forward at the helm of our marketing and communications team," said AEB President and CEO Emily Metz. "With the creativity and passion of our entire marketing and communications team, Ed will lead the campaigns that connect with today's grocery shoppers and egg lovers, highlight the versatility and health benefits of eggs, engage our diverse mix of channel customers and showcase the essential contributions of America's egg farmers for generations to come."

Hoffman joins AEB from The Varick Group, a national consultancy he founded providing strategic communications for a range of emerging brands, global corporations, and organizations actively working to improve the food system. Prior to that, he held executive positions with several global communications firms, where he managed multimillion-dollar budgets within the food and nutrition sectors, shaped highly recognized food and beverage brand initiatives, and led and mentored countless team members.

Hoffman holds a BA in Business Administration from Augustana College and a Graduate Certificate in Sustainable Food Systems from Harvard Extension School.

