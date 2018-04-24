American Electric Power Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of American Electric Power Co. (NYSE: AEP) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 62 cents a share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable June 8, 2018, to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2018, and is the company's 432nd consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.