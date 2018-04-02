American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal

Up to 360,000 tons of coal, FOB Barge, beginning in July 2018 and ending in December 2018

and ending in Up to 1.5 million tons of coal, FOB Barge, beginning in January 2019 and ending in December 2019

and ending in Up to 3.85 million tons of coal, FOB Rail (joint-line served), beginning in July 2018 and ending in September 2018

and ending in Up to 1 million tons of coal, FOB Rail (joint-line served), beginning in January 2019 and ending in December 2019

and ending in Up to 500,000 tons of coal, FOB Barge, beginning in July 2018 and ending in December 2018

and ending in Up to 500,000 tons of coal, FOB Barge, beginning in January 2019 and ending in December 2019

AEP is open to alternative pricing structures or other innovative, value-added concepts. Proposals with alternative terms will be accepted. Accepted bids will be at AEP's discretion.

Proposal packages must be received by AEP no later than 5 p.m., Monday, April 9, 2018. Proposals can be submitted by e-mail to aepfuelsrfp@aep.com, or by mail to Chuck West, Manager, Coal Procurement, American Electric Power Service Corp., One Riverside Plaza, 14th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Complete details about the Requests for Proposals are available at www.aep.com/go/coaloffers or by calling West at (614) 716-6117, Clint Stutler at (614) 716-6789 or Amanda Torgerson at (614) 716-6222.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's more than 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 33,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 4,200 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-electric-power-seeks-bids-for-coal-300622578.html

SOURCE American Electric Power

Related Links

http://www.aep.com

