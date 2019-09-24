American Elements CEO Michael Silver Testifies Today Before U.S. Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elements CEO Michael Silver will give written testimony on Critical Minerals & Renewables/Solar Energy before Senator Lisa Murkowski Committee on Energy & Natural Resources on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Silver will lay out the global supply chain for the minerals critical to solar panel production. He is expected to propose that the Committee request the White House and Trade Rep include in U.S.-China trade negotiations a provision requiring China to maintain the same price for mined minerals inside and outside of China. "It's this price differential that will prevent America from developing a solar energy industry," Silver has stated.

For more information about American Elements and its product catalog of advanced materials, visit https://www.americanelements.com.

SOURCE American Elements

Related Links

http://www.americanelements.com

