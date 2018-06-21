American Elements CEO Michael Silver To Deliver Keynote Address At International Materials Science Conference

In the speech, Mr. Silver will discuss topics including which key physical properties of advanced materials will matter the most, the impact of geopolitics on technological development and commercialization, and future cutting-edge materials and processes the world can expect.

Additional information about the International Conference on Materials Science & Engineering is available online at https://www.meetingsint.com/conferences/materialscience. For more information about American Elements and its product catalog of advanced materials, visit https://www.americanelements.com.

