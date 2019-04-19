American Elements CEO Michael Silver to Deliver the Keynote Address on Challenges to the Global Ceramics Supply Chain at the 2019 Ceramics Expo

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elements CEO Michael Silver will deliver the keynote address entitled "Threats to the Global Advanced Ceramics Supply Chain in the 21st Century – Challenges and Solutions" at the 2019 Ceramics Expo Conference on April 30th in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the speech, Mr. Silver will discuss the challenges and economic impact of sourcing of raw materials in the face of the world's "sovereign monopolies" on critical materials, in addition to the future of advanced ceramics for high technology applications.

Additional information about the 2019 Ceramics Expo is available online at http://www.ceramicsexpousa.com. For more information about American Elements and its product catalog of advanced materials, visit https://www.americanelements.com.

