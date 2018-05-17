American Elements Funds UCLA Center For Diverse Leadership In Science

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elements announced today that in support of the growing global focus on green technologies, it has provided funding for the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability's new Center for Diverse Leadership in Science. The center is the first of its kind devoted to advancing diversity in the green science fields.
"American Elements is committed to supporting research into sustainable development and climate change, and we believe the Institute will play a critical role in opening the doors to all talented students developing advanced green technologies," said Michael N. Silver, Chairman & CEO of the company.
