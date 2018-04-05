American Elements Further Expands Lithium Capacity To Meet Demands In Aerospace

The new production capacity will affect deliveries beginning in mid-April 2018 and will allow for multi-truckload/rail car orders, according to a statement by the company. "With this significant strategic expansion, American Elements is demonstrating its long term commitment to innovation in the aerospace and commercial aviation industries," said Michael N. Silver, Chairman & CEO of the company.

