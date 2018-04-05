American Elements Further Expands Lithium Capacity To Meet Demands In Aerospace

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elements announced today the further expansion of its bulk lithium metal production facilities to meet growing demand for lightweight aluminum-lithium and magnesium-lithium alloys in aerospace manufacturing. This new capacity is the second phase of a lithium production expansion that began with the lithium compound and alloy expansion announced on February 28. The focus of production includes high purity alloy grade lithium metal ingot and billet for high strength, low density structural sheet metals.
The new production capacity will affect deliveries beginning in mid-April 2018 and will allow for multi-truckload/rail car orders, according to a statement by the company. "With this significant strategic expansion, American Elements is demonstrating its long term commitment to innovation in the aerospace and commercial aviation industries," said Michael N. Silver, Chairman & CEO of the company.
For further technical and pricing information on American Elements lithium metal products, visit the company at www.americanelements.com or contact your local American Elements distributor or American Elements U.S. corporate headquarters at (1)310-208-0551, FAX (1)310-208-0351 or customerservice@americanelements.com. American Elements is America's leading manufacturer and supplier of engineered and advanced material products with distribution and manufacturing in Europe, Asia, South America and China.
