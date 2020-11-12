American Elements Launches Life Science Manufacturing Group

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Los-Angeles based American Elements announced today an important milestone in the 25 year history of the company. This month American Elements launches a Life Sciences & Organic Chemistry Product Group. This new 6,000+ product division results from the consolidation & expansion of the Company's decades of experience bulk manufacturing organic & organo-metallic chemicals.

To celebrate & encourage customer interest in this new division, American Elements is offering a special discount valid through January 1, 2021.



For further technical and pricing information on all of American Elements products, please visit us at www.americanelements.com

American Elements is America's leading manufacturer and supplier of engineered and advanced material products with distribution offices throughout the world, including Europe, Asia and South America.

