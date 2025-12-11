American Elevator Company Expands Into Dallas to Better Serve Texas Market

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elevator Company, a trusted provider of elevator maintenance, repair, modernization, and installation services since 1975, is pleased to announce the official expansion of its operations into Dallas, Texas. This marks a major milestone in the company's growth strategy under the ownership of Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI), extending its high-quality elevator services beyond Oklahoma and West Texas into the booming Dallas-Fort Worth market.

With this expansion, American Elevator Company brings its commitment to safety, reliability, and customer-focused service to building owners and property managers throughout the Dallas area. The new Dallas office will operate with the same values and service standards that have defined American Elevator's legacy for nearly five decades.

"Dallas represents an exciting new chapter for American Elevator Company," said Daniel Lingerfelt, Vice President, American Elevator Company – Dallas. "We look forward to delivering the same trusted maintenance, repair, and modernization services that our customers have come to expect — now serving commercial properties across this dynamic and growing region."

The expansion is part of a broader strategic vision by ESI to grow its footprint across the Southwest while preserving the independent service-focused culture of each regional company.

"American Elevator has built a strong reputation for customer-focused service and technical excellence," said Jason Vallee, CEO of ESI. "We're excited to welcome Dallas into the ESI family and to bring our combined resources together to support growth in Texas. This expansion strengthens our presence in the region and allows us to better serve our customers with the high standards both companies are known for."

"Having led our family business for many years, I've always been committed to preserving the values and service standards that shaped American Elevator Company," said Steve Schmidt. "Partnering with ESI was an important decision because I trusted them to carry that legacy forward while giving us the opportunity to grow the brand in new markets. Expanding into Dallas is a meaningful step in that journey, and I'm excited to see our team and customers benefit from it."

American Elevator Company in Dallas will deliver a full range of services — from routine maintenance and safety inspections to emergency repairs and modernization — backed by 24/7 support and certified technicians. The company remains dedicated to providing tailored service plans that meet the unique needs of each property.

For more information about Elevator Service Inc., visit https://esielevator.com. To learn more about American Elevator, visit https://myelevatorcompany.com.

SOURCE Elevator Service, Inc (ESI)